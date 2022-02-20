Shawnee Senior Happenings: Fun, active programs for 55+

Amy Riggins

Hello, Shawnee! Did you know the Shawnee Recreation Center offers fun and active programs for individuals aged 55+? If you’ve ever read one of these articles, you probably do, but for all your newbies out there, welcome! We have free center memberships available, so stop by 401 N. Bell or call us at 405-878-1528 for more information.

Maybe you don’t refer to yourself as a “Senior,” but if you happen to be in that age category, we might have something you’ll enjoy. Do you like to sing? Dance? Do crafts? Play cards, ping pong, pickleball, billiards, or board games? Are you looking for a Bible Study? Would you like to try out a group fitness class? Do you drink coffee? We’ve got all that and more!

One popular program is our Wellness Wednesday focuses. Several times a month, health professionals from our local community provide informational tables or presentations on a variety of health-related topics.

This Wednesday on February 23 we are hosting Ryan Busler from MCM Insurance as he will be with us 9:00 – 11:30 a.m. He will present information on how to “Navigate Though Medicare.” I’ve known Ryan for several years, and he will offer you valuable information about all your Medicare and insurance options, without any annoying sales pitch pressure!

Be watching for future Wellness Wednesday topics which include Hearing Health Care, Inc., Barr Agencies Insurance, Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired, and a Falls Prevention presentation by Belfair Living of Shawnee. In addition, SSM Health will be repeating their vital Advanced Directive Workshop.

You may have heard about our new “Just Crafting Around” Craft Club which meets on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. Charter members can join this new club for just $25, and they have lots of creative arts and crafts projects planned. Last week they made wreaths from wooden hoops and flowers. See Vonda for more details or give us a call at 405-878-1528.

The Just Quilters group continues to gather on Wednesday mornings around 9:00 a.m. and usually stay busy until noon or so. The Crochet group meets on Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. And the Knitting Group meets on Mondays at 11:00 a.m. If you enjoy any of these hobbies, just drop in to meet the fun group members! Do you enjoy another craft and want to start a new group? We can help you do just that!

The Story Time Country Music Band plays a set here each Tuesday and Thursday afternoon beginning at 1:00 p.m. This band has been playing together for over 30 years! Come out to enjoy the music and fellowship, and you can even scoot your boots to the toe taping tunes!

This Friday, February 25 is Bingo Day, starting at 1:00 p.m. Bingo is played here at the Senior Rec Center each 2nd and 4th Friday afternoon. Stop in to get your first Bingo card for free while all others are just 25 cents each. Snacks and Bingo prizes will be available. Come join us for the Bingo fun!

The Square 8’s Square Dancing Club will be hosting their regular square dance this Saturday evening, February 26 from 7:00-9:30 p.m. You can find them making their turns on the 2nd and 4th Saturday of each month. Admission is $3.00 for dancers and just $1.00 for supporters. Come visit to learn more about this active square-dancing club!

Check back each week for more updates. You can also tune in on your radio each Wednesday morning at 8:35 a.m. to hear current senior happenings during the "Mike in the Morning Show," found at KGFF on your radio dial at 100.9 FM or 1450 AM. This show is live streamed at www.kgff.com

Take care, stay healthy, and we hope to see you soon at the Senior Rec Center!

Amy Riggins is recreation facility supervisor for the City of Shawnee, managing a variety of facilities, events and programs