Shawnee Senior Happenings: March activity calendars are ready

Amy Riggins

Good morning, Shawnee! How about this warmer spring-like weather? Well, perhaps it’s not quite “spring-like,” but we are getting closer. As always, watch out for that Oklahoma wind!

March is here, and our March activity calendars are ready. These show all the fun activities and programs we offer to individuals age 55+ here at the Senior Recreation Center. We are located at 401 N. Bell, downtown behind the county courthouse. Our operating hours are Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. You can call us at 405-878-1528.

We’d be happy to mail you one of our activity calendars which shows all the details of our programs at the Senior Rec Center, plus the lunch menu for the Project Heart meals served at the Community Center located at 804 S. Park. For more information about Project Heart lunch program, please call their office at 405-275-4530.

As you may know, through the City of Shawnee Recreation Department, we provide opportunities to pursue an active lifestyle while making healthy choices. Each of us can benefit from staying active as we age. If you happen to be age 55+ you can participate with us as we have a variety of fun and engaging programs for all types of folks! You’re invited to stop by for a tour and see if you can find something you might enjoy!

Our next Wellness Wednesday focus will be on Wednesday, March 9. We will be hosting Dr. Calyn Russ and Dr. Kurt Kalis of Hearing Health Care, Inc. for “Conversations about Hearing.” Join us from 9:00-11:00 a.m. for demonstrations on the latest hearing technology and an informational table. All are welcome!

Here at the Senior Rec Center, our talented and certified fitness instructors offer 14 group fitness classes per week, which are free to individuals age 55+. You will find a wide variety of classes, with each one designed to provide safe and effective exercises no matter your personal fitness level, as well as helping individuals gain balance, strength, and flexibility to mitigate fall risk.

Our classes include Tai Chi for Better Balance, which is offered on Tuesday and Thursday mornings, 8:15-9:15 a.m. This slow steady movement class taught by Cyndi covers the basics of Tai Chi targeting the development of overall balance. In addition, the SAIL class taught by Angie helps with core strength and fall prevention. The full name is “Staying Active and Independent for Life” and it meets Monday and Wednesday afternoons 1:30-2:30 pm. and Friday mornings 10:00-11:00 a.m.

An Enhance Fitness class is taught by Beth which provides overall strength and balance to help individuals maintain active living. It meets on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings, 8:30-9:30 a.m. and offers an overall fitness conditioning experience. Chair Fitness classes with Angie meet 10:00-11:00 a.m., with Chair Fitness Stretching offered on Mondays and Wednesdays, while Chair Fitness Strength meets Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Lastly, our Restorative Gentle Yoga class with Angie meets each Tuesday and Thursday afternoon from 3:30-4:30 p.m. This class uses modified and gentle yoga movements to improve flexibility and reduce stress. All exercises can be performed while seated in a chair, standing to the side of a chair, or utilizing a mat. Your choice!

For more information about our fitness class schedule, as well as our Pickleball sessions, you can call us at 405-878-1528. Each week you will also find crafts such as quilting, crochet, knitting. In addition, we have music, dancing, singing, card games, billiards, dominos, puzzles, as well as lots of coffee and iced tea. Stop in or call us to learn about our newest groups which include the “Just Crafting Around” Club, a Knitting Group, or a fun Open Card Games Group!

Each month we celebrate all the birthdays for that month on a designed day. For March we will celebrate this on Thursday, March 17, which is also St. Patrick’s Day! We will have snacks all day with some healthy snack options as well. Everyone is welcome, and if you happen to have a birthday in March you can add your name to our February Birthday Poster which we will keep to display again each year.

To stay up-to-date on all the local senior happenings, you can tune in each Wednesday morning at 8:35 a.m. for the "Mike in the Morning Show," found at KGFF on your radio dial at 100.9 FM or 1450 AM.

Take care, and we hope to see you soon at the Senior Rec Center!