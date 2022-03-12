Shawnee Senior Happenings: March Madness

by Amy Riggins

Hello, Shawnee! It’s March Madness time! I love basketball this time of year, as the playoffs are going on all around us! We want to send best wishes to all our local teams!

It’s time to fill out your bracket if you want to participate in the March Madness Bracket Challenge at the Senior Recreation Center. Brackets must be submitted by March 14 to get in on all the fun. Stop by to see us and fill yours out this Monday at 401 N. Bell. Or give us a call at 405-878-1528.

Did you know the Shawnee Rec Center offers fun and active programs for individuals aged 55+? We are open Monday-Friday, 8:00-5:00, with free coffee and iced tea all day. What a deal! We also have free center memberships available, with just a $2.00 cost for your membership card.

I’ve heard many folks say they don’t consider themselves a “Senior,” but if you happen to be in the age category of 55+, we might have something you’ll enjoy. Do you want to try a free group fitness class? Play pickleball? Do you like to sing? Dance? Do crafts? Work on puzzles? Play cards, ping pong, pickleball, billiards, or board games? Are you looking for a Bible Study? Do you like to knit, crochet or make quilts? We’ve got all that and more! Check out our activity calendar to get all the details.

One popular program at the Senior Recreation Center is our Wellness Wednesday focuses. Several times a month, health professionals from our local community provide informational tables or presentations on a variety of health-related topics. Check the schedule and bring a friend!

Our next Wednesday Wellness focus is an informational table about fall risk and fall prevention, presented by Belfair Living of Shawnee. As we age, falling becomes more of a concern, so it’s important to gain ways to live actively yet mitigate the risks of falls. Join us Wednesday, March 16 anytime from 9:30-11:30 a.m. to learn more about Falls Prevention. All are welcome.

The following Wednesday on March 23 we are hosting Ryan Busler from MCM Insurance as he will be with us 9:00 – 11:30 a.m. He will present information at a come and go workshop on how to “Navigate Though Medicare.” Ryan is very helpful, and he can offer you valuable information about all your Medicare and insurance options, without pushing you to make any decisions. Come bring your questions!

Have you heard about our new “Just Crafting Around” Craft Club? This fun group meets on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. Charter members can join this new club for just $25, and they have lots of creative arts and crafts projects planned. Just last week one of the members demonstrated how to make small roses out of paper. You can ask Vonda for more details or give us a call at 405-878-1528.

The Square 8’s Square Dancing Club will be hosting their St. Patrick’s Day Dance Saturday, March 12 from 7-9:30 p.m. They’ve been decorating, so come down to check things out! Admission is $3 for dancers and just $1.00 for supporters. Come for a visit and learn more about this active square-dancing club!

Check back each week for more updates. You can also tune in on your radio each Wednesday morning at 8:35 a.m. to hear current senior happenings during the "Mike in the Morning Show," found at KGFF on your radio dial at 100.9 FM or 1450 AM. This show is live streamed at www.kgff.com

Take care, stay healthy, and we hope to see you soon at the Senior Rec Center!