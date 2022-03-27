Shawnee Senior Happenings: Fun activities for 55+

Amy Riggins

Hey there, Shawnee! Remember when the Shawnee News-Star Sunday paper first started being delivered on Saturday? We sometimes referred to that as the Sunday paper on Saturday. Well now the News-Star Weekender is going back to being delivered on Sunday! Same Weekender, just coming on Sundays! So, Happy Sunday!

We appreciate The Shawnee News-Star and all their support over the years. In February they were purchased by CherryRoad Media, and we look forward to seeing this transition.

Here at the Senior Recreation Center we are still open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. We still offer fun activities for individuals aged 55+. You can still find coffee and iced tea all day, plus our game room provides pool tables, a snooker table, puzzles, cards, dominoes and other board games. You can sit and read, sit and talk, sit and watch TV, or just sit!

If you’d like to be more active, then we’ve got lots of choices for you! And we hope you try some of these out, as one of our main purposes is to encourage active healthy aging! Our gym is open each morning at 8:00 a.m. for walking. We offer free Pickleball sessions for aged 55+ each Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Additional Pickleball sessions are available for a small fee.

Have you thought about trying Pickleball, but not quite sure how? Do you want to learn how to play or develop your skills? Then mark your calendar for the next Beginning Pickleball Workshop on April 5, 9:00-10:30 a.m. Cost is just $5.00, and you can register for your spot by calling 405-878-1528 or stopping by to see us at 401 N. Bell. Kerri Foster will be leading this Pickleball 101 Clinic.

For more active choices, check out our Group Fitness Class schedule. Both morning and afternoon classes are available, and we teach Tai Chi for Better Balance, Chair Fitness Stretching, Chair Fitness Strength, Restorative Gentle Yoga, SAIL (Stay Active and Independent for Life), and Enhance Fitness. These classes are offered free for individuals aged 55+, so call or come by for a schedule!

Our next Wellness Wednesday focus is an informational table about “Adjusting to Visual Impairment.” Ms. Pam Holloway from the Oklahoma Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired with be with us from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 30. She will be available to answer questions, describe services, and refer as needed. If you or a loved one have questions, please join us as all are welcome.

Mark your calendars for the following Wellness Wednesday which will feature Barr Agency on Wednesday, April 6. Ms. LaKeesha Barr will be providing information about Medicare, Medicaid, and potential additional benefits. If you have any questions about what you might qualify for, please stop by to visit with her in our lobby from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Do you like music? Our Gospel Singing Group meets both Tuesday and Friday mornings. We also host the Storytime Country Band each Tuesday and Thursday afternoons 1:00-2:30 p.m. Both groups provide lots of fun and fellowship, so come by and bring a friend!

Our April calendars will be ready next week. They provide a complete list of all our programs and fitness classes, plus all the special events. You can pick one up, or we’d be happy to mail you a copy. Our calendars also show the lunch menu for the Project Heart meals served at the Community Center located at 804 S. Park. For more information about Project Heart lunch program, please call their office at 405-275-4530.

Thanks for reading! Please check back each week for more senior activity updates. You can also tune in on your radio each Wednesday morning at 8:35 a.m. to hear current senior happenings during the "Mike in the Morning Show," found at KGFF on your radio dial at 100.9 FM or 1450 AM. This show is live streamed at www.kgff.com

Take care, stay healthy, and we hope to see you soon at the Senior Rec Center!