Hort Q&A: What to plant

Carla Smith, horticulture educator

Pottawatomie County Extension Service

I often have clients ask, “what should I plant?”

With a new season ahead of us, if you are considering new landscape plants, here are some selections to consider. Each year a set of plants is chosen by horticulturists that will help consumers choose plants appropriate for Oklahoma gardens. The program began in 1999 by selecting a tree, shrub, perennial and annual worthy of Oklahoma landscapes. Now in its 23rd year, there are many plants to choose from. To see all the plants recommended by the Oklahoma Proven Plant Selection Program, visit our web site at http://oklahomaproven.org/. I will feature one plant per month to let you all see some of these recommended varieties selected for 2021 in more detail.

Perennial – Anemone hupehensis var. japonica ‘Prinz Heinrich’, Prinz Heinrich Japanese Anemone

Prinz Heinrich Japanese anemone is an excellent perennial for late summer to early fall color that will grow in full sun, but in Oklahoma it is best planted in a part shade location or spot protected from the late afternoon sun and winds. It prefers fertile, consistently moist soil that is neutral to slightly alkaline with good drainage. In full sun and dry conditions, the foliage will often become burned; avoid wet soils, particularly in winter. In too much shade the flower stems tend to flop.

Foliage of Prinz Heinrich is dark green, softly pubescent beneath, and 3-parted on long petioles providing nice texture throughout the growing season. Flowers are semi-double, rose-pink, with narrow overlapping tepals surrounding a central cluster of golden-yellow stamens. Flowers are produced on long, upright, wiry but graceful branching flower stems that arise well above the basal foliage. The plant grows to about 28 inches high and spreads by rhizomes.

Prinz Heinrich can be planted in perennial borders, woodland areas, and are best grouped together in masses. It is a great plant for pollinators and attracts butterflies to the garden. It has no serious insect or disease problems though occasional pests can occur.

Exposure: Sun to part shade

Soil: Moist, well-drained soils

Hardiness: USDA Zone 5-8

“Oklahoma State University, as an equal opportunity employer, complies with all applicable federal and state laws regarding non-discrimination and affirmative action. Oklahoma State University is committed to a policy of equal opportunity for all individuals and does not discriminate based on race, religion, age, sex, color, national origin, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, disability, or veteran status with regard to employment, educational programs and activities, and/or admissions. For more information, visit https:///eeo.okstate.edu