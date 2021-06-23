The Everyday Home: Keeping your cool doing summer chores

Sonya McDaniel, extension educator, FCS/CED

Pottawatomie County Extension Service

With temperatures really heating up in Oklahoma this past week, the American Cleaning Institute offers a dozen tips for getting those daily chores done without heating up your home and adding stress to your air conditioner (and wallet). First rule of thumb: Do your chores when it is cooler outside – before breakfast or after dinner.

In the Kitchen

• Use your dishwashers energy saving setting (or turn it off early) and let your dishes air dry

• Meals off the grill just taste better. Keep from heating up your kitchen (and house) by cooking outside.

• Or don’t cook at all. Choose salads and other cold meals and eat dinner alfresco!

• Put your small appliances on a power strip so you can turn it off when not in use or unplug them.

• Turn off the lights if you don’t need them (and always when you leave the room).

In the Laundry Room

• Most items can be washed with cold water, this saves money and keep the laundry room from heating up.

• Let the sun dry your clothes so your dryer doesn’t heat up your house (be sure to turn them inside out so they don’t fade) – sunny and breezy days are best.

• If you do use the dryer, don’t overload (or underload) since the load will take longer to dry.

• Adding a clean, dry bath towel to a load of jeans or other heavy items will reduce drying time

• Skip the iron – before drying on the line, shake out each item to release wrinkles, then straighten and smooth each garment as it’s hung

Extra tip: Wear your clothes one more time before washing. It is summer – time for the relaxed look!

