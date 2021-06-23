Outstanding landscaping at new Wintco Building

Tom Terry

Master gardener

Last year I wrote about outstanding landscaping at businesses and organizations in Shawnee. This article is about the new building on Harrison at Wallace, a site that once was home to a Sonic Drive-In.

The Wintco organization sold their building at the northeast corner of Main and Beard downtown and recently moved to the new facility where they handle business record keeping and transactions for a number of drive-ins in Oklahoma and Texas.

The new one-story building was constructed by Gregg Brown Homes. The landscaping was by Christine Brown and Daniel Ratcliff. Christine is a member of the Multi-County Master Gardener Association. Daniel and his helpers installed the landscaping.

To provide good support for the plants, ground cloth was placed over the planting areas and eventually Decomposed Granite was placed over the cloth providing weed protection but allowing water to penetrate to the plant roots. One major advantage of the Granite over mulch is that the wind does not blow it away. Located on the west side of Harrison Street, the front site would be subject to both north and south winds.

The planting areas close to the street feature Color Guard Yucca and ornamental grasses. Both withstand the ravages of strong wind and the constant traffic on Harrison. Among the significant installations are Columnar Blue Atlas Cedar, small Chaste Trees, Blue Pacific Junipers. Smaller plants include Nana Nandinas, Kaleidoscope Abelia.

Large boulders are placed throughout the landscapes as accents. Many different ornamental grasses include Dwarf Hamlin grass, Sweet Flag Grass, Silver Dragon Loriope and Dwarf Mondo Grass.

Congratulations to the Wintco organization for providing this beautiful addition to the Harrison Street Corridor.