Gardens of the Cross Timbers: People of the peach

Becky Emerson Carlberg

Contributing writer

Phase #3 of the pollinator garden. The sunflower growing by the road in the path of the county mower had to be rescued. The roots were embedded inside a hard clay rock-ball studded with bits of gravel. The sunflower was planted in the pollinator garden to keep the other potted sunflower company.

Next morning the roots had been excavated and an additional hole added next to the sunflower. The droopy leaves and stem were still intact. Soil was thrown everywhere. Armadillo. The “Little armored one” has sharp claws, which did a darn good job of aerating the soil while hunting for insects and plants. What now?

Pots with plants make dandy defensive structures. Why not buy a few more to go with the one potted sunflower which has survived for two weeks. A trip to the sale section netted four potted plants at $2 each and one larger hanging pot for $7. The Little Spire Russian Sage (Perovskia ‘Liitle Spire’ PP11643) and pink Flame Lilac Garden Phlox (Phlox paniculata ‘Barten’ PP11802) are both perennials, but will reside in their containers until autumn. They will then be planted directly into the pollinator garden. The yellow Million Bells (Calibrachoa hybrid) would become the guardian of the newest little sunflower. The potted plants were dug deeper into the soil and mounds of mulch piled all over the garden as a distraction. Looks like the work of a deranged mole. A short fence was erected around the pollinator garden. The pollinator garden has been resurrected!

To me, it’s a bit unnatural to see so many patented or trademarked names on plants. The greenhouse and nursery industries are betting consumers will fork out more money for these special plants. The patent numbers after the plant name identify a ‘premium’ plant. PP means plant patent, PPAF plant patent applied for, and PVR for plant variety rights. It is illegal to propagate asexually either by taking root cuttings or doing tissue cultures unless permission is received from the patent holder. The seed and pollen are free game, as the offspring are not covered under the patent.

Trademarked plants only protect the name. An R in a circle proclaims the plant is officially registered and trademarked. TM means the trademark has been claimed but not registered. Trademarked plants may be propagated asexually and sold as long as the trademarked name is not used. It used to be so simple.

“Deep in their roots, all flowers keep the light.” Theodore Roethke (1908-1963)

Theodore’s dad, a German immigrant, was a market-gardener and owned 25 acres of greenhouses on the west side of the Saginaw River, Michigan. Theodore spent his childhood growing up in greenhouses and working in the family floral company. This figures prominently in many of his poems: “The greenhouse is my symbol for the whole of life, a womb, a heaven-on-earth.”

Theodore was teaching poetry at the University of Washington. The poet was visiting his friends, Virginia and Prentice Bloedel at their home and acreage on Bainbridge Island in Washington state. Theodore, a large, animated man who liked his drink, was fixing mint juleps by the swimming pool. Why is this important? The story goes Virginia and her daughter went inside their Chateau-style home for towels, or answer the phone, but when they returned, Theodore was face down in the pool. He had died of a heart attack. The Bloedels were grief stricken. The pool was filled in and became a Zen rock garden at what is now The Bloedel Reserve.

The Bloedels made millions in the timber industry. They bought the former logging site in 1951 and proceeded to create the botanical forest garden which covers 150 acres. Although the goal was to catch the essence of a Japanese Garden in Western style, the reserve also has extensively landscaped lakes, reflection pool, trails, a moss garden, rhododendron glen and the Zen Garden. The University of Washington now manages the public garden, open year-round.

The Bloedels and other settlers were not the first people to live on Bainbridge Island, five miles wide and ten miles long, now accessible by ferry from Seattle. For thousands of years the Suquamish people lived on this land in Puget Sound. They relinquished all rights by signing the Point Elliot Treaty (1855) in exchange for living on a reservation at Port Madison and fishing rights to Puget Sound. The Bloedel Reserve acknowledges the sacred ancestral territory of the Suquamish People, “People of the Clear Salt Water, and gives them thanks for sustaining the land within which the healing landscapes thrive” as the sign says.

“Nature can do without man, but man can not do without nature.” Prentice Bloedel.

Nature’s bounty was highlighted last weekend at both Stratford and Porter Oklahoma. Each town held peach festivals. Hinkle’s Produce Stand, Sampson’s Family Farms, Sugar Sand Farms and Pullen Peaches made sure over 400 acres of peach trees were well represented at Stratford in south central Oklahoma.

One hundred and fifty-seven miles to the northeast near Tulsa is Porter Oklahoma. Their peaches were provided by Livesay Orchards and Peach Barn Orchard and Bakery. The Livesay Orchards not only grow 150 acres of peach trees, but 15 acres of apples (10 varieties), 30 acres of melons, and 30 acres of pumpkins, tomatoes, sweet corn and blackberries. They own or rent an additional 3,000 plus acres in wheat, corn and soybeans.

Although Livesay Orchards lost 90% of their peaches to February’s severe cold and April’s late freeze, there were still peaches ripening on trees and for sale. The people line at the orchard barn 3 miles out of town was incredibly long and it was bumper-to-bumper traffic in thick white dust to get there.

The luscious, juicy sweet peach, Prunus persica, originated in northwest China. OSU Fact Sheets HLA-6210 ‘Apple and Peach Varieties for Oklahoma’ and HLA-6244 ‘Planting and Early Care of the Peach Orchard’ are good places to start if considering your own peach orchard. Good luck!

Becky Emerson Carlberg, graduate of Oklahoma State (Plant Pathology) is a teacher, artist, writer as well as certified Oklahoma Master Gardener and Master Naturalist. Contact her at Becscience@att.net.