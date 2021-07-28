Hort Q&A: Health concerns doing yard work

Carla Smith, horticulture educator

Pottawatomie County Extension Service

As gardeners, we deal with weather and our plants on a regular basis. Should I be concerned about my health while doing yard work in the heat?

Why is heat a problem? Well let’s face it, most of us are spoiled. We likely work inside in an air-conditioned building and when we are at home we have a climate controlled home too. As a result, many of us are not acclimated to the high temperatures of summer.

So. . . What should we do? First begin to understand the intricacies of the human body. Did you know that humans are the most heat tolerant and adaptable creatures on earth? Wow, what in the world does that mean? Well for starters our bodies will adapt to heat over time (2-3 weeks) allowing us to tolerate much higher temperatures than we were able to on the first hot day of the summer. Be certain to ease into summer for the first couple of weeks during high temperatures so your body has time to adapt. No other creature in nature has the super-powers that we have for heat adaption. Over time levels of water and salt change in our blood to increase our ability to cool ourselves. Next, blood vessels adjust to bring more blood to the surface of the skin which also allows for better cooling. For more information check out the article on “How to handle the heat (with science) which is available at https://www.theguardian.com/science/brain-flapping/2014/jul/17/heat-science-heatwave-uk-cooling.

Second, realize that staying hydrated is critically important. We need a minimum of three liters of water per day when working outdoors during summer. Notice I said water, not sugary soft drinks. You can tell if you are adequately hydrated by keeping track of your water intake and output. If urine is clear or slightly yellow then you are probably drinking enough water, if on the other hand urine is dark or coffee colored then you need to drink more water.

Signs of both dehydration and heat exhaustion/stroke include a flushed color (your face turns bright red), nausea, headache, not sweating, and loss of consciousness. The signs listed above are given from early signs to severe signs of heat exhaustion/stroke. Once I move onto feeling nauseated I understand that I need to move to the shade and start drinking more cold water to bring my temperature down. Being familiar with these signs should help you to “tune” your thought processes so you know what is happening to your body related to heat and respond accordingly.

What should you do if you or someone else is showing the signs of dehydration and heat exhaustion/stroke? First and most important, cool the person down as quickly as possible, move to the shade, drink cold water, hose them down with tap water and fan them by hand or with an electric fan. If the person does not respond quickly or if they are unconscious call an ambulance and have them transported to the Emergency Room or other medical care as soon as possible.

Understanding your limits is important. When gardening, start early in the day, take plenty of breaks, hydrate well before, during, and after. Use the buddy system, it’s more fun and safer, too to garden with a friend. Keep your cell phone on your person, just in case you get in a bind. Locals are pretty used to this information, just a friendly reminder for all our gardeners out there and anyone new to the area! Gardening is great for physical and mental health, so enjoy the outdoors…safely!

Come by and visit our garden if you need an outdoor adventure! The caterpillars and butterflies are busy this time of year! (14001 Acme Road, Shawnee, OK) We will be updating our website to include current garden information soon, under the Multi-County Master Gardener Association icon. https://extension.okstate.edu/county/pottawatomie/

