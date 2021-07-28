The value of mulch

Linda Workman Smith

First let me say I have not taken my own advice this year in parts of my landscape. I have thousands of oak seedlings waiting to be pulled. There are weeds and grass as tall as I am on several sections of the Two Acre Paradise/Three Dog Circus.

Part—but not all of this mess—could have been prevented had I put down mulch in these areas earlier in the season.

Ever hear the expression “the faster I go the behinder I get.” In my case I think it is “the older I get the behinder I get!”

Seems like every year I get a little more behind schedule in the landscape. I’m either going to have to hire a gardener or give some beds back to the lawn.

Mulching garden and flower beds is one of the most valuable practices in our arsenal of gardening strategies. Organic mulching materials provide many beneficial effects, which include: control of weeds and grasses; reduction in need for cultivation; cooling soil and holding moisture; erosion prevention; keeping produce cleaner and perhaps helping to prevent some soil borne diseases

There are several mulching materials available. For the home garden, especially, one wants a material that will break down over time adding valuable organic matter to the soil. Ideally mulching materials should cover soil for the season but break down enough to work into soil after harvest; in a perfect world it should be free of undesirable seeds or harmful disease organisms.

As a rule of thumb, I usually apply mulch at the time of planting. My go-to mulches of choice are natural wood chips, leaves, straw and grass clippings; preferably a mix of some or all of them. As soon as I put small plants in the garden I mulch lightly about 10-12 inches around them to prevent soil from splashing onto plants during rain or irrigation. As the soil warms I add mulch, deeper and farther out from plants till my entire garden spots are mulched. If mulching with a dense material such as sawdust, cottonseed hulls, compost, etc. only a couple of inches may be needed. For coarser materials like woodchips or straw, 3-6 inches may be required.

I’m quite sure there are many hot days ahead; my Trusty Ranger is loaded to the top with woodchip mulch that will need attended to come morning.

There are good reasons for winter mulching also but we’ll go into that subject when temperatures are not in the 90-100 degree range.

Even a well-mulched garden will require periodic weeding and watering. But the use of mulch will reduce these chores leaving you more time to sit on the porch swing enjoying the view.

As always happy gardening.