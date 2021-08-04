Hort Q&A: When to plant a fall garden

Carla Smith, horticulture educator

Pottawatomie County Extension Service

So, when do I plant a fall garden and what can I grow?

As August approaches, many of the plants have been producing for quite some time now and may start to look a bit tattered. However, August is a good time to consider cleaning out the summer plants and starting a fall garden.

While fall gardening has never been as popular as spring gardening, some gardeners say it is easier. Although fall gardening does require getting plants established during the heat of the season, plants will be able to continue to grow and produce as the temperatures become milder.

Winter squash is a good vegetable to start late July into the first week of August as it needs about 100-120 days until harvest. Another round of summer squash and cucumbers can also be started during this time since they typically only need 40 – 50 days until harvest. Beans, cowpeas, and pole beans can also be planted during this time frame. However, lima beans and bush beans can be planted until around Aug. 20.

Finally, any tomato plants that are looking healthy in July may still produce fruit but not as prolific as they did before the high temperatures of summer. When daytime temperatures are above 85 – 90 degrees and 75 degrees at night, the pollen becomes less viable. The plants may still flower but not progress into fruits. As fall approaches and the temperatures cool down, the tomatoes should start producing again.

Tender vegetables should be planted NOW if you are going to get a fall harvest. To lower the soil temperature, you may want to use some shade cloth as they get started. Mulching the soil can also help with lowering the soil temperature. Watering is critical as the germination process happens and special attention to watering is needed this time of year. As the weather begins to cool off a little later, the hardier cool season vegetables can also be considered. Leafy greens (lettuce, kale, and spinach) and root crops can be planted up through Sept. 1 or just before county fair time. Plant in stages, so the harvest is not all ready at the same time. Our Fall Gardening Guide breaks down all the dates and details as you plan for fall gardens. Remember, you can plant a few fall greens in your flower beds or containers too! These can look pretty and fill spaces as annuals fade. Just don’t treat with any chemicals that are not food safe in that area. Ooooh, that means you can have fresh spinach and kale for those football watch parties! Pretty, packed with flavor, and healthy!

OSU Fall Gardening Fact Sheet: https://extension.okstate.edu/fact-sheets/fall-gardening.html

