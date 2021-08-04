Hot! (and humid!)

Lisa K. Hair

Contributing writer

Well, we all wondered when or if it would come back. That’s right, Oklahoma summer. Hot, blustery, sticky, and miserable summer heat. Higher water bills, higher fertilizer bills, and much higher electric bills are here. And as much as I’ve bemoaned the cool, rainy season we just left behind, I actually like heat. I mean, I REALLY like it! You see, I have severe arthritis in my hands, and am positively miserable in cold weather. I keep my A/C unit set to 75 most days because anything cooler makes me hurt. I guess that’s why I made it as a horticulturist for so many years!

Whenever possible, work before 10 a.m. or after 7 p.m. Those times are a little cooler, and they also are more tranquil in my opinion. I love watching the sun rise on a new day, and working outside at daybreak is amazing! The flower colors are brighter, the air is cleaner smelling, and it is so much quieter. No traffic noise to break the magic moment! You can get a clear picture of your awaiting day without any outside interference.

But I need to remind all of you that you need to be acclimated to weather changes or the heat will sneak up on you and hurt you. If you are absolutely set on working outside for as long as possible, work with the heat, not against it. The harder and faster you try to beat it, the faster it will kick your tail! Always hydrate, hydrate, hydrate. Drink diluted electrolyte drinks that are cool, not ice cold. Take frequent breaks in the shade. Have a wet hand towel or other cloth around your neck. If you feel a headache coming on, stop and go inside. Cool down by putting both wrists under cool running water for at least 60 seconds.

So, what can you do if you suddenly feel too hot? Seek shade or an air conditioned room. Lie down with a cool or cold rag on your forehead. DO NOT TAKE A COLD SHOWER! You may pass out from the shock and suffer a serious injury. You can take a sponge bath in cool or tepid water, or even place an ice bag under your armpits. If you don’t start feeling better within a few minutes, seek medical help. This is nothing to fool with.

Your garden may seem like it is struggling in this heat as well. Leaves turn pale green instead of their normal lush color, their flowering slows or even stops. How, pray tell, can you help them? It’s not practical to water them with ice water! Feed them a few hours after a thorough watering. Water soluble fertilizers are easiest for the plant to use, because the leaves as well as the roots can absorb the food. Coated fertilizers, while they truthfully advertise that they don’t burn your crops, need both warmth and moisture to work properly. I like to use both. I mix a decent amount of the coated plant food into the soil as I prepare the ground or pots for planting, because it does its magic at the root levels, not just on the top layer of soil.

I like to supplement the coated pellets with plant food that you mix into your water. Pouring the fertilizer on the root base of the plant works ok, but it is extremely beneficial to spray it on the foliage. Foliar feeding is a fantastic way to give them the food they need to thrive in this heat. Plants have tiny pores in the underside of their leaves called stomata. These pores open and close in a similar way to our skin sweating to keep us cooler. One way to be sure the plant absorbs the food is to spray the underside of the foliage too. It not only feeds your plants well, it knocks off any insects that may be hiding from you.

Next month I’m going to teach all of you how to keep most of the undesirable insects from wrecking your gardens. So until then – HAPPY GARDENING!

Lisa Hair is the former landscaper for Oklahoma Baptist University. She is a certified Master Gardener, and has her degree in Horticulture from OSU/OKC. She is also a member of the Shawnee Beautification Committee, and has a group of volunteers from her church who have started slowly weeding various flower beds in town.