Gardens of the Cross Timbers: Our world is changing

Becky Emerson Carlberg

Contributing writer

The August-September issue of National Wildlife gave a crystal-clear example of how climate change is affecting the health of people. Pollen records in the United States and Canada checked from 1990-2018 indicate allergy season begins 20 days earlier and lasts 10 days longer. The level of pollen has gone up over 20%. More tissues.

What happened to the cliff swallows? Each May when I walked over the bridge, the colony would emerge in explosive numbers, zinging high into the air while chittering and squeaking amongst themselves. Their mud nests lined the bottom side of the bridge. This year, zero swallows. Only a few are in the area. Did something happen where they overwinter in eastern South America, during the trip, parasites, or nests? The swallows spend their winter (three months) in South America then take another three months to migrate the 5,000 miles to the U.S. Cliff swallows are long distance fliers. They usually arrive in April, spend three months here taking care of family matters, then back on the road again for the three-month trip to South America. On the other hand, the Indigo Buntings seem plentiful this year.

If anyone is really concerned about how the climate is heating up, they should remember carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas, is great at trapping heat and raising temperatures on Earth. When homeowners and ranchers whack back large areas of the landscape that used to be prairies and woodlands, it’s a triple whammy. Plants capture and break down carbon dioxide to use to make sugar and energy, but can’t if they’re constantly cut or gone. Gas-burning lawnmowers and tractors emit carbon dioxide into the atmosphere while they’re chopping plants.

Cattle, through their burps and farts, emit methane, a powerful gas much better at trapping heat than other gases. Every cloud has a silver lining. In March 2021, it was discovered red seaweed (Asparagopsis taxiformis) added to the diet of steers reduced methane burps up to 80%.

Now if only the diehards would find something better to do than mow acre after acre. Let the native plants return or plant trees in wide strips or broad corridors throughout fields, pastures, along fences and roads. The carbon dioxide levels might come down, cooling the earth. Become part of the solution, not the problem.

Another solution is found within the forests and woodlands. What do you know about the Alaska Tongrass National Forest? Yes, it’s a long way away. Probably gets lots of snow since it is located in southeast Alaska. The Tongrass comprises 30% of the world’s temperate rainforests, one of the largest and last remaining temperate rainforests in the world. One of the last? What happened to the others? Deforestation and climate change.

According to the Wilderness Society, about 25% of the West Coast’s commercial salmon harvest comes from the rivers flowing though the Tongrass. The 16.7 million acres of old-growth forest has Sitka spruce, western hemlock and western red cedars, some over 200 feet tall. Tongrass pulls more carbon from the atmosphere than any other forest in the U.S. It is home to more than 400 species of wildlife. Time is ticking.

“Let the trees stand.”

My friend’s house is going on the market soon. The realtor looked at the backyard and said the goldenrod had to go. Untidy. The leggy rods were beginning to burst with yellow blossoms, but the natives didn’t keep inside the neat, trim, garden borders, spilling over the edging in a beautiful wild display. Similar to free-spirited individuals with flowing locks and flashy dress who don’t fit into society’s idea of acceptability, some native plants become unrestrained as they prepare to flower. Instead of getting rid of the them, use the goldenrods as an educational moment. Emphasize to the realtor the value and benefits of native plants. Low maintenance, less water, no fertilizer. The native plants look different in a good way. Appreciate their openness and free state. Potential buyers should be encouraged to look at the plants as paths of nature helping to remediate the volatile climate, not eye candy.

My small patch of Cross Timbers is a wildlife refuge and the reason the pollinator garden may never be considered for a picture in any glossy magazine. A new sunflower, nearly a foot tall, was eaten last night. The phlox has bitten the dust. With the hot temps and lack of rain, many of the February survivors are teetering on the brink. The rose dropped its leaves. The mimosas died. The 30-year-old American holly withdrew sap from a multitude of branches eight feet long and is only focusing on the new short stems sprouting from the main trunks. The fifty-foot-tall white poplar is having serious leaf drop next to the disintegrating boxelder.

Testimony to deep roots and being a native prairie plant, the Compass plant (Silphium laciniatum) looks great. It produced five stems, each now bearing flowers. The last wind storm bent the 12-foot-tall towering plant over, but the bees and pollinators don’t mind. A yellow archway has formed over the path to the barbecue grill. A different yellow border is beginning along the driveway as the hardy goldenrod begin to bloom. Autumn is on the way despite soaring temperatures.

The Bee Blossoms (Oenothera/Gaura lindheimeri ) are taking the mid-summer heat in stride, preparing to bloom in mass. Except for those five feet away from my neighbor’s driveway. Her lawn keeper sprayed the outer edge of Gauras, on my property, with herbicides. The plants are dead. This land is a certified Wildscape and National Wildlife habitat. Pollinator plants are even more important, considering the pollinators themselves took a huge hit this past February. A new Wildscape sign was posted in front of the dead plants. Hopefully someone can read.

Do the schools include in the science classes names and information about local wildlife? This should be taught at every level, included in the Oklahoma Core Curriculum and the Oklahoma Core Curriculum Tests. How do you save something you don’t know?

Becky Emerson Carlberg, graduate of Oklahoma State (Plant Pathology) is a teacher, artist, writer as well as certified Oklahoma Master Gardener and Master Naturalist. Contact her at Becscience@att.net.