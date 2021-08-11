Becky Emerson Carlberg

Contributing writer

The thick leafy vines continue to thread themselves up the front of two redcedar trees. Along the four vines hang green ovoid balls, but the eye-catching purple flowers say ‘Passiflora incarnata’ –the purple passionflower.

Or wild apricot. Or Maypop, from the Powhatan word maracock. Powhatans were the Algonquin people of Virginia giving us other familiar words: opossum, hickory, terrapin, tomahawk and raccoon. Maypops do pop under foot when stepped on. Fully mature fruit is heavy, starting to shrivel and the bright green color takes on a yellowish tinge. Slice in half, scoop out and suck the pulp from the seeds. Ripe maypop has a flavor somewhere between apricot and guava. Overripe maypops fall off the vine. Seeds begin to ferment. Don’t eat, but sow the seeds immediately where you want them to come up.

Most of the 550 or so species of passionflowers are neotropical, but two subtropical species grow wild in Oklahoma. The purple passionflower is one of the toughest of the passionflowers. This explains why it grows here in central Oklahoma but also spreads throughout the eastern U.S. Tennessee schoolchildren chose purple passionflower as the Tennessee state flower in 1919. In 1933 the state legislature then adopted the iris as the state flower without rescinding the passionflower. Tennessee had two state flowers until 1973. The passionflower was declared the state wildflower and the iris the state ‘cultivated’ flower. Done. Not yet. In 2012, Tennessee Echinacea was added as a new state wildflower. Nine states have state wildflowers (Indian Blanket ‘Gaillardia pulchella’ for OK). Tennessee has two.

The Tennessee echinacea ‘Echinacea tennesseensis’ was thought to have gone extinct in 1898, but in 1968 botanist Elsie Quarterman discovered a plant growing in a limestone based redcedar glade in the middle of Tennessee. A major campaign was launched to save the Tennessee Echinacea. Nature Conservancy purchased redcedar glades, nursery grown seedlings were planted while prescribed burns, brush-hogging and goats were used to control competition from other plants. The Tennessee echinacea was the second plant listed under the Endangered Species Act in 1979. The coneflower is still not plentiful, but strong colonies now exist in three counties. How’s that for saving a plant!

The purple passionflower is a hardy perennial with deep roots that spread as far as 20 feet away from the mother plant. Leaves are three lobed and blooms begin appearing in July. Each 2 to 3 inch ‘flower’ has five prominent green sepals below supporting ten lavender, blue or white petals. Above the petals is a ring of colorful fringe called the corolla. The five male stamens rise above the fringe and fan out like spokes of a car wheel. The tallest structure in the middle is the all-important ovary with three styles, each with a tacky stigma to receive pollen. The purple passionflower can be self-fertile, but needs humid days and pollinators since the pollen is heavy and sticky. Carpenter bees are more efficient pollinators than honey bees, but bumblebees, hummingbirds, wasps and even bats visit the flowers.

The dark orange black spined caterpillar of the Gulf Fritillary butterfly specifically eats only the leaves of the purple passionflower. Zebra longwing caterpillars, white with black dots and spines, not only eat passionflower, lantana and verbena leaves, but the pollen. This is the only butterfly species that eats pollen. Wild turkey munch passionflower tendrils while deer and rabbits eat the fruit.

The yellow passionflower ‘Passiflora lutea’ is another species of passion flower that grows in Oklahoma. Less aggressive and half the size of purple, it blooms earlier from May to July. Not self-fertile nor showy, yellow passionflower somewhat resembles the wild creeping cucumber ‘Melothria pendula.’ The fruits distinguish the two vines apart. The cucumber vine fruit looks like teeny watermelons and smell like, wait for it, cucumber. Ripe yellow passionflower fruits are large pea-sized dark blue balls. They too are edible. In the past the fruit was used to make ink.

Cool thing about the yellow passionflower—it has its own devoted small black bee, the passionflower bee. The solitary bee only collects pollen and nectar from the yellow passionflower to feed its larvae in its underground nest. The bee seems not pollinate the yellow flowers. That task belongs to other pollinators.

Passionflowers are considered grassland biome inhabitants. They grow in abandoned fields and thickets but not within forests or wet areas. Passionflowers can be propagated from seeds or cuttings. Please wait two to three years before seeing flowers and fruit.

FYO: Passion fruit ‘Passiflora edulis’ is a light purple South American passionflower. The passionfruit pulp, along with apricot, papaya and guava, flavor Hawaiian Punch!