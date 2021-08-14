Gardens of the Cross Timbers: Olympics over, county fair coming!

Becky Emerson Carlberg

Contributing writer

“Everybody has a role to play in climate action” International Olympic Committee Sustainability Chief Marie Sallois.

Japan emphasized sustainability when preparing for the Olympic games. The podiums were made of recycled plastic. Many venues were constructed of recycled wood and will be torn down after the games. The gold, silver and bronze metals were extracted from recycled electronic equipment donated by the Japanese public. Olympic gold medals are 98.8% silver and 1.2% gold. Silver medals are pure silver. Bronze medals have 95% copper and 5% zinc.

The initiative to recycle metal medals began in 2017. The processing of donated electrical devices lasted over two years. This amounted to 78,985 tons, including 6.2 million cell phones. It took 35 to 40 cell phones to render one gram of gold. Impressive, until you realize only 3% of all junked electronics in Japan were recycled. Think about how many pounds of electronics are thrown away in the USA….and what valuable metals could be salvaged. E waste doesn’t biodegrade. Donate, sell or recycle phones.

The 33-acre Tokyo Olympic village was designed to house 11,000 athletes in 21 residential towers 14 to 18 stories high. It is partially powered by hydrogen fuel cells. Each of the 3,600 rooms could accommodate eight athletes. The cardboard beds were designed to be recycled at the end of summer. One Swedish athlete remarked how great for the environment the beds were, but will be interesting to see how his back benefits. The Olympic village will later be turned into apartments for sale or rent.

The dining hall was huge and served 48,000 meals per day. The Tokyo restaurants were off-limits to all athletes, so the staff did their best to present a taste of Japan. The menu was Japanese, Asian and Western. No raw sushi. Consensus: the food was great.

Don’t know if oysters were on the menu, but oysters figured prominently in the Olympics. The Olympic canoeing and rowing events were held in the newly constructed ‘Sea Forest Waterway’ in Tokyo Bay, the only international standard rowing course in Japan. To assure races were not influenced by natural or artificial waves, floats were installed to control wave action. The floats began sinking. Nearly 3.5 miles of equipment had to be dragged back on shore. Twenty-eight thousand pounds of oysters were clinging to everything and had to be removed. Not just any oyster, but Magaki oyster, a November to May delicacy in Japan. Turns out Tokyo Bay has high saline content and lots of phytoplankton, the food oysters love. Cost over a million dollars to remedy the sinking float situation. The course was supposed to stay open after the games, but the oysters haven’t said what their next move will be.

The Olympics are over. By the end, events were beginning to permeate my dreams. From dizzying heights divers twirled and twisted their way to the water, while riders on horses galloped around the arena, jumping over rails, walls and water.

What I loved was the sportsmanship. After training and waiting five long years, every athlete was more than ready to compete. Many did not win a medal. Consider there were 339 events with 11,090 athletes in competition. If it was a tight call, the multiple judge panel’s decision was respected and accepted. Families back home were caught on camera cheering for their Olympians. The athletes thought it was an awesome experience. Hard work, diligence, supreme effort, do your very best and graciously accept the consequences. A few lessons we here in this country could learn from the Olympics.

Speaking of hard work and diligence, schools are starting their fall semester. Sept. 4 OU plays Tulane in New Orleans while OSU plays Missouri State at Boone Pickens Stadium. But…. the Pottawatomie County Free Fair begins Sept. 8 and ends Sept. 11. It is a go this year. So exciting. Almost as good as the Olympics.

While googling Pottawatomie County Fair, I discovered Pottawatomie counties in Iowa, Kansas and Oklahoma. Each has their own county fair. The Council Bluffs Iowa fair ended Aug. 2 and the Onaga KS fair Aug. 8. Be-aware when perusing the websites. You may stumble across our Pottawatomie County Free Fairs from 2010 and 2017 still posted.

Three weeks remain to get ready those veggies, fruits and flowers. Of course, there’s livestock, 4-H and FFA, competitive food events, posters and other things, but the fresh produce need tender care during the hottest time of the year. Check for bugs, generously water, clean up the plants and play soothing music. Well okay, the music is optional, since the prevailing winds will carry your tunes to Kansas……unless you put ear buds on your plants.

The autumn blooms are appearing, among them the showy spotted beebalm (Monarda punctata). I found two stands in flower along the side of one road. Punctata is easy. It means spotted. Monarda comes from Nicholas Monardes (1493-1588). The Spanish physician and botanist never traveled to the Americas, but some of his children did. Through those contacts as well as soldiers, merchants, and others at the docks of Seville, Spain, Monardes learned about new herbs from the Americas. Beebalm must have been one of them.

This odd-looking sun-loving perennial produces a multitude of tube flowers above broad bracts that are white or pink. Similar in structure to the colorful Poinsettia bracts below very tiny flowers. The spotted beebalm grows across the eastern 2/3rd of the US and northeast Canada. It tolerates dry sandy soils quite well and even grows on coastal dunes. Bees and butterflies frequent the flowers. The plants, supported by taproots and fibrous roots, form clumps. Blooms can last one to two months. My kind of plant. The square stems and opposite leaves with serrated edges show this plant is in the mint family. Quite fragrant. Edible, with a strong almost spicy flavor of oregano and thyme.

The autumn native plants and wildflowers are nature’s grocery stores for migrating and overwintering wildlife. Do what you can to protect them.

Becky Emerson Carlberg, graduate of Oklahoma State (Plant Pathology) is a teacher, artist, writer as well as certified Oklahoma Master Gardener and Master Naturalist. Contact her at Becscience@att.net.