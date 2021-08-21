Gardens of the Cross Timbers: Sunflower time

Becky Emerson Carlberg

Contributing writer

The sunflower field of ‘Helianthus annuus’ popped into view as we approached the intersection. Every flower head was turned toward me. How very flattering, but the sun was to my back and the sunflowers were earning their name by facing the sun. Sunflower buds track the sun east to west, back and forth, until the end of the bud stage where they only face east. In full bloom, the sunflower heads remain stationary and face east. A single sunflower head will contain 1,000 to 2,000 small flowers. The flower ‘petals’ around the side have no stamens or pistils, but the flowers across the floral pad are perfect, with both male and female parts. Pollen release begins from the outside and moves inward. Bees and other pollinators help increase the number of seeds formed.

Sunflowers have a branched taproot. If their early root systems have ample water present, the growing sunflowers are more drought tolerant. If weeds are caught early, the sunflower is a strong competitor and will flourish after establishment. The seed head of a sunflower may look dry, but the pad stays moist for some time. If storing seed, the moisture content must be no greater than 12% or the seeds deteriorate quickly. Properly prepared and stored sunflower seeds last a year, and some species from two to five years. If interested in planting sunflower seeds you have grown and/or collected and stored, do the water test. Put the seeds in water for 15 minutes. If they sink, they’re good. Toss the floaters. Certain moths, midges, weevils, beetles and maggots, many specific for sunflowers, are considered pests when considering seed yield or part of the life cycle if considering the natural balance of things.

“Cut Your Own Flowers.” “Take Pictures.” People wandered inside the field of tall sunflower plants with massive floral heads or milled around the edges. The red tractor in front added even more interest.

If we drove by slowly, I could take a few photos on the way back to town. Turning left, we slowed the car, but the automobile rushing up from behind had no intention of stopping. As we speeded up, my picture became a lovely stand of trees just beyond the sunflowers. The next neighborhood we turned around, waited for traffic to clear, drove past the field and One Oak Brewery, turned around in the crowded brewery parking lot, and once more began the sunflower approach. Tap as I might, the camera would not turn on as we drove past the blooms. Back around the neighborhood, the brewery and the yellow carpet appeared one more time. My child-proof window wouldn’t budge, so I handed the phone to the front seat rider who began to roll down his car window…...and we missed the sunflowers again.

Protests were being issued from inside the car as we turned around and watched an extraordinarily long line of perfectly spaced cars and trucks roll by. Ah, here’s the brewery. Providence. Maybe we should stop and drink a craft beer. The five-year-old was starving and wanted to go home. The testy driver had missed breakfast. It was three in the afternoon. No traffic. We crawled past the sunflowers snapping pictures from the open window. Success. The troops became more subdued when fried chicken was picked up and taken ‘home.’

The Helianthus genus is composed of 70 species, 67 from North or Central America and three species are South American. The sunflower is a very American plant. The sunflowers growing in the Pottawatomie County OSU Extension landscape have thrived in my Grow Box. Lucky for them, they have the previous tomato cage uprights enforced with the shoelace support system.

The sunflowers in the Earth Box, ten feet away, had grown inside the white poplar canopy using tree branches as braces. Two storms later, the seven-foot-tall Grow Box sunflowers lean somewhat to the west, but the ten-foot-tall Earth Box crew listed dangerously close to the ground. Tying together four elastic/plastic plant covers, the sunflowers were brought up to a partial vertical position and secured to the sturdy tree.

Some plants benefit from being close together. The reinforcement offers stability, protection and safety. Dense populations may thwart pests, but the competition reduces height. My plants are so vulnerable.

The Ukraine and Russia produce 25% of the world’s sunflower seeds while North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota raise 75% of U.S. sunflowers. Sunflowers are grown for their flowers. Full blooms may last 20 days, but cut/harvested flowers up to 12 days. Sunflower seeds are categorized as either oilseed or confectionery (non-oil). Oilseeds are processed as cooking oils, birdseed and sunflower meal, a high protein food for livestock and poultry. Confectionery seeds are usually eaten raw, salted or roasted as snacks, in salads, breads, candies and other foods. The seeds are high in iron, polyunsaturated fats, phytosterols which reduce cholesterol, and good sources of Vitamin E, protective selenium and magnesium, a mineral that counterbalances calcium and regulates nerve and muscle responses.

And now, the non-native. While gardening in Maryland this past week, I encountered a thick stand of tiny, bamboo-like grass. What was this?

In 1919 a grass used as packing material for porcelain arrived in Tennessee from Asia. Japanese Stiltgrass ‘Microstegium vimineum’ crowds out native wildflowers and grasses. It now is in 24 states in the eastern U.S. and has even found its way into northeast OK. The lance shaped leaves, up to three inches long, alternate along thin stems sprawling along the ground or rise three feet into the air. Loves sun and shade, but not cold. Pulling out by hand before blooms arrive controls this invasive annual. The plants rapidly develop resistance to herbicides. Six inches of mulch controls sides of trails and medium sized patches. Annual rye competes with Japanese stiltgrass.

But…the packing grass is host to some native Satyr butterflies (brown or gray summer butterflies with fake eyes on wings), including the endangered Mitchell’s Satyr. Wouldn’t you know.

Becky Emerson Carlberg, graduate of Oklahoma State (Plant Pathology) is a teacher, artist, writer as well as certified Oklahoma Master Gardener and Master Naturalist. Contact her at Becscience@att.net.