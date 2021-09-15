Hort Q&A: Best time to plant trees

Carla Smith, horticulture educator

Pottawatomie County Extension Service

When is the best time to plant a tree?

The classic answer – 20 years ago! Sometimes, we may not see the full cycle, so think of the next generations too!

Fall is an excellent time to plant most trees and shrubs. In fact, research suggests that early fall planting is best for container-grown and B&B shade and ornamental trees and pines, but spring is best for planting bare-root plants and broadleaf evergreens, such as holly and Southern magnolia. Plants planted in the fall have more time for the root system to become established before the onset of summer heat. Plants installed during the growing season often have trouble keeping up with water loss due to their roots not being fully developed. Even though plants may be ‘dormant,’ roots can still grow and develop with our soil temperatures in the off season.

A perfect example of this was seen at the Oklahoma Gardening© Studio Gardens several years ago when we planted the Edible Landscape bed. One blueberry shrub was planted in the fall and then several more were planted in the spring. There was a noticeable difference between the one planted in the fall and those planted the following spring. Despite the heat, the fall planted shrub looked awesome and was barely phased by the extreme temperatures that summer. The others struggled, having crispy leaves, dropping many of them, and barely hanging on despite the intense watering provided to keep them alive.

So, if you need to replace a tree or shrub or want to add more to the landscape, now is the time to be looking for that perfect plant. The weather should be changing for the better as we move through the month of September, bringing cooler temperatures and additional rainfall, something we all will eagerly welcome, and our plants will greatly appreciate.

A good local source to view mature trees are OBU campus. I really like clients to take the time to do this so they can see what they really want to purchase. Many of the OBU trees are labeled with a tag for identification. Understanding mature size is important. Nearby in OKC, we have Myriad Botanical Gardens and the OKC Zoo and Botanical Gardens, and The Botanical Garden in Stillwater. These are all great places to take a day trip to discover what types of trees you really like. Whether you are planting for beauty, shade, screening, or wildlife, a little homework can truly benefit.

A tip for selecting for fall color – Purchase while they are in color this fall! The weather has some influence, but the genetics between seedlings of the same variety can differ some, too. If you really need orange or red to celebrate your team spirit, you may want to know what you are getting!

For plant size and selection, use our resources:

Oklahoma Proven list: http://www.oklahomaproven.org/

OSU Fact Sheet for Deciduous Trees:

https://extension.okstate.edu/fact-sheets/selecting-deciduous-trees-for-oklahoma.html

OSU Fact Sheet for Selecting Evergreens:

https://extension.okstate.edu/fact-sheets/selecting-evergreen-trees.html

OSU Fact Sheet for Selecting Shrubs:

https://extension.okstate.edu/fact-sheets/selecting-shrubs-for-the-landscape.html

Selecting the right plant for the right site makes all the difference! Understand your soil type, maintenance you prefer, size desired, purpose, and price range. Feel free to call for assistance, just ask for Carla, 405-273-7683.

Oklahoma State University, as an equal opportunity employer, complies with all applicable federal and state laws regarding non-discrimination and affirmative action. Oklahoma State University is committed to a policy of equal opportunity for all individuals and does not discriminate based on race, religion, age, sex, color, national origin, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, disability, or veteran status with regard to employment, educational programs and activities, and/or admissions. For more information, visit https:///eeo.okstate.edu