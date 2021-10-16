Gardens of the Cross Timbers: Save the Earth. Help the monarchs

Becky Emerson Carlberg

Why are trees at the far eastern edge of a large plot of red earth along Kickapoo being destroyed by a developer?

The question has three possible answers: easier to just bulldoze everything in sight before building; ignoring the value of trees; or having no clue how to save trees during construction.

Trees and development can exist together. Shade from trees saves energy, up to 58% in air conditioning costs. With predicted higher temperatures in the future, something to really consider. Shade reduces energy demand during power blackouts, which will happen more frequently. Tree windbreaks preserve the landscape and temper the flow of air. In winter, by reducing heat loss from houses, windbreaks cut heating bills by as much as 30%.

Trees increase property values and add beauty. Native trees attract native birds. Birds are insect eaters. A wren may feed 500 insects/day to its young in the spring. A brown thrasher can eat 6,000 insects in one day. That’s a lot of bugs to no longer bug you. Trees such as pines, oaks and locusts release distinctive volatile chemical oils—phytoncides—which have antibacterial and antifungal properties. The compounds seem to lower stress hormones and blood pressure in humans. Have you ever walked through a pecan grove after a rain and smelled the sweetness of wet leaves? Trees connect families and kids with nature.

Is the builder considering nature and children in the development plans? After all, they are the future.

Granted, much of the land being developed along Kickapoo has been devoid of trees for years. Instead of enlarging the barren area by cutting down more forest, could the builder preserve the remaining trees? Put a brake on the removal of the woods and then follow the four steps when building in an area with trees.

Step one: Make an inventory of the existing vegetation. This should have already been done. Step two: Tree survey by foresters or surveyors. Identify the trees. Step three: Draw up tree conservation plan, including tree protection zones. Save the best or even all the rest. Step four: On-site protection and care of trees selected to remain during construction. The key is communication…with potential owners, contractors, foremen, construction workers. It can be done. The results are cohesive neighborhoods with established trees.

Several people have contacted me (since I am associated with the gardens in the Japanese Peace Garden) to ask why were the trees destroyed and the ground left bare along the Airport track and Dean Weigant Park? The answer: “The trees were removed to allow proper water flow from the creek that runs through these properties. There is a possibility to replant some trees depending on funding.”

Removing trees for water flow is a bad idea. Trees protect our water and govern the quantity and quality of water that reaches streams and rivers. Roots hold soil in place and absorb fertilizers and other chemicals. Even roots left in place after trees have been cut serve as retainer walls. Tearing out the roots with the rest of the tree compounds the seriousness of erosion and creates soil bank instability problems along waterways such as that creek.

Trees control stormwater by breaking the force of falling rain and holding water on their leaves. Even leaves on the ground make the soil more absorbent. Tree cover moderates the stress on sewer systems, storm drains and water treatment plants. Erosion will eat away at the denuded soil. Pretty well messes up the aquatic populations that don’t deal well with dirty water.

Recommended solution for the missing plants: As soon as possible, begin installing riparian buffers. Trees, shrubs or native grasses along waterways reduce erosion, slow flood waters, filter runoff and even cool the water for fish. Their roots function as soil anchors. Plant the big four tall native grasses. Switch grass, Big and Little Blue Stem and Indian grass send down deep thick roots. Their compact above-ground stems, leaves and autumn seed heads create screens that filter the strong northern or southern winds, buffer noise, clean the air and trap carbon dioxide (one of the culprits for boosting temperatures worldwide). Trees interspersed with the grasses would re-fortify and enhance the area. Young newly planted trees require extra care for 6 months to two years. They must be watered throughout the year, mulched and weeded if necessary, but well worth the effort. The creek water would be clear, healthy and home to tadpoles, frogs, fish, dragonflies and other aquatic wildlife. A safe place for curious water-loving kids.

This informative OSU Fact Sheet covers both problems: BAE-1514 Using Vegetation for Erosion Control on Construction Sites.

The Jet Stream has gone into autumn mode, driving its powerful wind currents across the country. An Oklahoma City area roost reported 2,000 Monarchs on Sept. 30. On Oct. 3 and 4, over 6,500 Monarchs were counted in roosts in Owensboro, Kentucky. The Monarchs have also been channeling through Hackberry Flat in southwestern Oklahoma. Over 300 Monarchs were tagged by volunteers and school kids during the week of Oct, 3-10. One butterfly tagged by a student from Grandfield School was sighted the next day in a roost two miles away.

The number of Monarchs at Hackberry Flat for the week of Oct. 3 through 10 was 3,225. Oct. 2 seemed to be a big wave day for both OKC and Hackberry Flat. Each area counted over 1,000 butterflies.

Butterflies may spend the night at the Hackberry roost before continuing on their journey, or hang around for a few days to enjoy the acres of dual-purpose sunflowers in bloom. The OK Department of Wildlife Conservation plants sunflowers to attract doves and dove hunters in early September which also supply energizing nectar for the Monarchs late September into early October.

Monarchs arrive in central Mexico around November first. World Wildlife Fund-Mexico reports the Monarch population density during the winter of 2020-2021 dropped by 26% compared to the year before. Monarchs are not yet recovering. They need all the help we can give them.

Becky Emerson Carlberg, graduate of Oklahoma State (Plant Pathology) is a teacher, artist, writer as well as certified Oklahoma Master Gardener and Master Naturalist. Contact her at Becscience@att.net.