March? October? (What season are we in again?)

Lisa K. Hair

Contributing writer

Ok, I just finished getting my 96 lb. guard dog off my lap for the second time this week. Seems that she is suddenly afraid of thunderstorms. Mind you, she will bark ferociously at a stray leaf or a blade of grass that is out of place, but she is worthless in a storm!

I’m not sure whether my calendar or our recent weather is out of whack, but this year has been full of surprises. Gardeners everywhere are tossing in the trowel and waiting for next year to go out and try it all over again. I mean, 11 tornados this last March and 22 so far in October? Oh well, on to more pleasant things.

Fall color is just now starting in Oklahoma, so start noticing the small subtle changes in your trees and shrubs. The leaves on my Tupelo Gum tree are becoming a darker shade of green before they turn red, and my Blazing Star Amsonia shrub is getting lighter. Every plant has its own timetable for fall. It’s not as much the temperature change as it is the amount of daylight each plant receives. Some plants act as if they have a different schedule for coloring up each year, and even different shades each year. A Chinese Pistache tree will be scarlet for a few years, then yellow, then orange, then back to yellow again. A Pistache’s colors have more to do with what temperatures and moisture they experience during the year. Maples usually stay close in color year after year.

If you want color and can find one, purchase an Amsonia plant. You get a fine-leafed heat-loving perennial with baby blue flowers in spring that changes to a brilliant golden hue in the fall. Picture this with burgundy Mums and blue Asters, and you’ll have an amazing fall garden display. For more color depth in shrubs, add a Chi-Chi or an Autumn Gold Ginko. Talk about a vibrant color! It looks as if it was spun from gold! Pair it with a Needlepoint Holly or even a Dwarf Yaupon Holly shrub. Oakleaf Hydrangeas have very showy red-bronze leaves, and their flower heads have turned from white to a pale beige color.

Now, to get ready for next year, you will need to get busy. You’ll need to start freshening your mulch to protect your plants this winter. Hopefully Mother Nature won’t get us confused with Siberia like she did last year, but you never know! This will protect your Daffodils and other spring bulbs from the cold. Plant new ones before mulching though. If you toss them in the cellar, basement, or even in your vegetable crisper, they’ll be pre-chilled enough to get a great start for next year. Do this now, and plant them on Thanksgiving weekend or during a bowl game you don’t want to watch in January.

Don’t trim back your perennials such as Chrysanthemums, Echinacea, Shasta Daisies, and Asters. The browned foliage serves as a canopy of protection for the overwintering plants, plus it looks very striking topped with a dusting of snow or covered in frost. Pull annuals and any perennial plants that look diseased or distressed, and plan on replacing them in spring with something you’ve never tried before but have always wanted to grow.

Ordinarily I would be telling you to water your fall garden thoroughly, but not right now. Just keep watching the soil for signs of dryness, and water accordingly. January is our second driest month in Oklahoma, so really watch your soil. It is the dryness of the cold that does the most damage to your garden. Think of how chapped your lips get, or how dry your skin becomes in winter!

That’s about all I have for this year. On to bigger and better gardens next spring! But until then…….

Happy Gardening!

Lisa K Hair is the retired campus gardener from OBU, working there for over 18 years. She earned her Horticulture degree from OSU/OKC in 2015, and is a certified Master Gardener. Her Great Pyrenees mix Dollie is her biggest fan!