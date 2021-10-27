Hort Q&A: Garden advice to help next year

BY: Carla Smith Horticulture Educator, Pottawatomie County Extension Service

Is there anything I should do now to help with my garden next year?

Most of us have probably heard the old adage that the early bird gets the worm, but have you ever considered how starting soil prep in the fall for your spring and summer garden might pay big dividends? Fall is a good time to take stock in what has occurred during the summer and it is also a great time to add organic matter in some form to the soil. If you are starting a garden in a new location, you can also make great progress by starting a season ahead.

There are several ways to add organic matter. If you have a good source of manure then adding it in the fall for a spring garden will allow time for mother nature to break down any pathogens (pathogenic bacteria, etc.) that might cause food safety concerns. After adding manure go ahead and till it into the soil so it will have time to begin breakdown and release of its plant nutrients in the soil.

After applying manure, we have an opportunity to plant a winter cover crop. I would recommend either purchasing a commercially blended cover crop seed mix or use winter wheat (cereal grass) along with one or more winter legumes (Austrian winter peas or clover). Cereal grasses are great at producing organic matter that takes a little longer to break down making them good for building up the organic matter in your soil. Add to this some winter legumes and you’re ready to go.

Winter legumes along with their corresponding bacterial partners (rhizobacterium) have the capability to capture nitrogen in the air and “fix” it in the plant. In the spring, once the legume is tilled into the soil, nitrogen is released slowly for your crop plants to use. How much nitrogen? Most soil scientists would estimate somewhere between 50-100 lbs. of nitrogen per acre (roughly a tenth to nearly one quarter of a pound per 100 square feet).

You can purchase pre-inoculated legume seed which makes it very simple, or you can inoculate it yourself with the proper rhizobacterium. Here is a short video on how to inoculate small amounts of seed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GP8oS5EdPMQ .

Regarding which winter legumes to use in Oklahoma, crimson clover is a favorite because it not only provides nitrogen, but it is beautiful during its spring bloom. We’ve also used Austrian winter pea and it is amazing to see it climb up the cereal grain that it is planted with to show off its pastel pea-like flowers.

Since you likely tilled up the garden or field to incorporate the manure, you can broadcast the cover crop seed by hand or with a broadcast fertilizer spreader. A light raking will provide good seed to soil contact. If you can time all of this to coincide with a rain soon after seeding, it should begin to emerge quickly. If the weather is dry, then you may want to consider overhead watering to get germination started. Here is a link to a short video with photo examples for garden preparation in a Bermuda grass site: https://spark.adobe.com/video/DPpqVGYdd9ftU

This wraps up our Horticulture Q&A for 2021. Please know you can contact me all year long! Just google Pottawatomie County OSU Extension anytime for all of our contact information or call 405-273-7683. Happy Gardening!