Shawnee’s downtown post office landscaping

Tom Terry

Master gardener

Several years ago, Shawnee business man Fred Turner asked me if I would work to improve the Post Office landscaping, which was marred by a number of dead shrubs as shown in the picture. He said that he would pay to have the shrubs removed and provided some funds for new landscaping plants. This has been recognized previously with a sign that this was funded by anonymous donor. Now you know who the donor is!

After we got permission from the postal officials, the work began. Removing the dead shrubs turned out to be more difficult than expected but when this was accomplished, we began to install the new shrubs and annuals. Several years previously we had planted several boxwood shrubs that had about reached their mature height. Fortunately a friend had given me three smaller, but matching, boxwoods that we could plant to replace some of the shrubs we had removed. Another friend had contact with a man who donated several large rocks from his ranch that were placed in the bed. (Others were installed at the Japanese Peace Garden and the OSU Extension Office.)

The first year we planted annuals in the spring and pansies in the fall. Several plants of ornamental Kale were planted near the sidewalk. These grew so large that they spilled over into the sidewalk and had to be moved to the back of the eastern part of the bed. That was several years ago and they are still going strong and have to be pruned back every spring.

The existing bed included a number of purple and yellow Irises. These needed to be dug and divided to improve bloom. This has resulted in magnificent blooms each spring.

This bed has an excellent location for plants. It receives east sun and west sun which is partly blocked by the tall buildings adjacent to the west. The warmth of the brick structure and the sidewalk on the south side of the building protects the plants from the extreme cold in the winter.

Of course, depending on rain, it is necessary to water the annuals about once a week. This spring when I was watering the plants, a woman I didn’t know told me how much she appreciated the plants and gave me some bills and said to buy some gas. Later when I took the bills out of my pocked, I discovered that she had given me $100! That happened to be the amount that had been spent of the annuals in the spring. Late this summer I asked a man to be a speaker at Lions Club but he was scheduled to be out of town. To my amazement he sent a $ 100 Lowes gift card which paid for the pansies planted at the post office last week!

A number of the Pottawatomie County Master Gardeners have helped in the planting and maintenance of the bed. We frequently receive compliments on its attractiveness.

As is our custom, this is the last gardening article for the season from the Master Gardener writers, Linda Smith, Rebecca Carlberg, Lisa Hair, and myself. We enjoy sharing some of our insight and appreciate the support given us by the Master Gardener program.