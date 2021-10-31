OSU Extension: Master Gardener class returning to Shawnee in spring

Carla Smith, Extension Educator/Horticulture Pottawatomie County OSU Extension Center

Master Gardener Course Enrollment for Spring 2022 is underway! Provided our COVID restrictions stay the same or improve, we plan to host the next OSU Master Gardener Course/ Volunteer Training in spring of 2022.

The class will begin on January 20, 2022 and we will complete the course on March 31, 2022. We will be meeting on Thursdays from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm at our OSU Extension Office Classroom, 14001 Acme Road, Shawnee.

Enrollment will be on a first come basis. We need at least 12 students to hold the class and have a space limit of 20. A deposit is required to hold your space. The cost of the course is $90 and a non-refundable deposit of $45 (half) is due upon enrollment. We plan to have the class enrollment completed by Nov. 19 to give us time to proceed with planning. Mark this date your calendar and get your information to us!!

All of our class information is on our web site, under our Multi-County Master Gardener page: https://extension.okstate.edu/county/pottawatomie/master-gardener.html Please call with any questions and ask for Carla 405-273-7683, or email carlasm@okstate.edu. If you love to garden and volunteer in your community, come join the fun! We look forward to a fun spring/summer in the garden.