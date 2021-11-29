Everyday Home: Better Homes and Garden’s '1-Hour Quick Clean' plan

Sonya McDanile, OSU Extension

This time of year there are so many activities, extra errands and things to do that holiday guest may sneak up on us! Don’t let a little housework rob you of a great time with friends and family. Just follow this list of quick cleaning tips and let the celebrations continue!

Many of these tasks can be handled by kids for a faster plan.

• Sweep front steps and clean front door glass.

• Carry a laundry basket throughout the house, picking up clutter. Once filled, hide the basket.

• Clean up trash, throw it out, and line trash receptacles with clean liners.

• Wipe down any obvious dirty areas in the bathrooms using household cleaner and paper towels.

• Apply toilet bowl cleaner in the toilets and give them a quick brushing.

• Set out a new bottle of hand soap. Invest in festive, disposable hand towels in the bathroom for your party instead of cloth hand towels.

• Close the doors to rooms your guests will not see.

• Vacuum high-traffic areas that guests will see.

• Dust wood floors quickly using a dust mop.

• Wipe down kitchen counters with household cleaner.

• Clean out the refrigerator, discarding leftovers or expired food. Move larger containers to the back of the refrigerator to make room for extra food or beverages.

• Straighten stacks of paper clutter, books, and charger cords/devices.

• Straighten sofa pillows.

• Straighten coat closet, making room to hang guests’ outerwear.

• Light scented candles or spray a festive scented air freshener to give your home a fresh and clean aroma.