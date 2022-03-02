Gardening: March is good time to manage landscape grasses

By Tom Terry, Master Gardener

March marks the beginning of weekly gardening articles by several members of the Multi-County Master Gardeners Association. We appreciate the opportunity to provide some ideas that work for us. Our group will be working in the OSU Extension Gardens on March 5 to get ready for spring, rescheduled from February 26.

March is a good time to get your Lily Turf, also known as Liriope muscari, which is the clumping kind, ready to show its spring and summer beauty. In my opinion the most desirable variety is named “Big Blue.” It grows in clumps. The Monroe White variety is usually more difficult to find but is very attractive.

Another common variety is Liriope spicata which tends to spread until it fills the entire bed. A smaller ground cover is Mondo Grass, Ophiopogon japonicas. It is a shade loving ground cover that grows about 6” tall and spreads about 10”. Some people with a shady area grow it like lawn grass and regularly mow it. The Lily Turf that features variegated leaves is called Variegata

March is the ideal time to trim these plants back to about 4 to 6 inches if the foliage is looking less than ideal. Before cutting it back, see if new growth has begun so that you won’t be cutting and leaving the ends blunt for the rest of the season. A lawn mower is ideal for larger areas. Hedge trimmers or a weed eater will work but there is more of a possibility of damaging new growth if done after the soil has begun to warm and new growth has begun.

Steve Dobbs in his book “Oklahoma Gardener’s Guide” suggests that when planting potted Liriope or some that has been dug from the bed to dig the planting hole to a depth the same as in the pot or ground and make the hole larger than the plant roots, filling in with good soil and watering them well. These plants are extremely resilient and don’t need much attention once established.

The Shawnee Public Library had a large selection of garden related books on display at the “Gardening with the Experts” program in January. If you need some gardening suggestions or ideas their selection of books would probably be helpful