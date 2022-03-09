Shawnee gardening: Are you a part of the Monarch family?

Becky Emerson Carlberg

The Monarchs are stirring. Spring is coming alive in Mexico and California. The Monarch colonies in El Rosario and Sierra Chincua have shifted over 0.12 miles northward. The monarch roosts in the Oyamel fir forests are waking up. This activity signals the end of the overwintering period.

At the Cerro Pelon Sanctuary in Mexico, mating activity increased on Valentine’s Day. Love was in the air! Since Feb 14th, over 100 matings each day have been observed. The Monarchs will begin laying eggs late March through April in northern Mexico and the southern US on their way northward. Those offspring become generation one.

Journey North is a crowdsourced citizen science program of the University of Wisconsin-Arboretum. It monitors not only Monarchs but hummingbirds, American robins, leaves, pollinator patches and other seasonal events. Estella Romero who lives in Angangueo, Mexico is the Journey North’s program coordinator, local news reporter and coordinator of the Monarch Symbolic Migration Program. She is the link to the Monarch sanctuaries.

Estella shared a warm story about Israel, a young man in his mid-twenties. Israel was born near the El Rosario Monarch Sanctuary. When he was three years old, he and his parents came to the US. For years Israel only communicated with his grandfather by phone. The elder often invited his grandson to come see the miracle of the Monarch butterflies. Israel graduated from high school, obtained his legal residency through the Dreamers Act and moved to Washington DC. He could now legally visit his grandad. Because he had family in the area, Israel is permitted to work in the Sanctuary. Hi bilingual skills come into action as he works with observers and researchers from across the world who come see the Monarchs. Israel shares the wonders of Monarch migration that crosses so many borders. He feels he is truly part of the many cultures that restore habitats and protect the Monarchs in Canada, the US and Mexico.

Despite the dire predictions for the volatile Monarch population west of the Rockies, which migrate down to the coasts of central and southern California, butterfly numbers jumped in 2021. A ray of hope.

Eastern populations of Monarchs, such as ours, fly further south and overwinter from October to March in the mountains of Mexico (only in the two states of Mexico and Michoacan). Monarch tag recoveries are now being reported in the US, Canada, northern and central Mexico. Did the butterflies tagged last autumn make it to their destination?

Right now, monarchs are being reported along the US southern coastline and Florida. Florida has a breeding population of monarchs that don’t migrate. Like other tourists, Canadian Monarchs and those from the northeast US opt to spend their winter in warm sunny Florida. The hospitable Sunshine State has nectar plants and year-round Monarch host plants (tropical milkweeds).

Monarch Watch will again distribute free milkweeds for planting in large-scale habitat restoration projects Spring of 2022. Since 2015, well over 252,000 milkweeds have been planted in restored habitats throughout the range of the eastern Monarch population. Go to Monarchwatch.org for up-to-date Monarch information. If you want e-mail updates from Monarch Watch, fill out the short Goggle form at monarchwatch.org/subscribe/.

The native plant gardens at the Japanese Peace Garden were recipients of 140 Monarch Watch milkweeds May of 2020. Four species of Asclepias that grow in central Oklahoma were sent: butterfly weed, whorled milkweed, green milkweed and common milkweed. It’s been a rough two years. How many have survived? The milkweed is vital to the existence of the Monarch.

The tropical milkweeds (Asclepias curassavica), native to Mexico and Central America, have gone berserk in my greenhouse this winter. They’ve set up shop in several pots, growing tall, bursting into bloom, and sending out seeds in all directions. Love that heat and humidity. Milkweed fluff floats with wild abandon. Blooms have red petals and yellow “horns” while others are totally orange-yellow. The floral anatomy of milkweeds is complicated.

The Monarch butterflies are coming. Prepare to welcome them by planting nectar plants and milkweeds. Become part of the Monarch family!