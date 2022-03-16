Oklahoma gardening: Early season crops

Linda Workman Smith / Multi-County Master Gardener Association

Members of my Two Acre Paradise/Three Dog Circus consists of two outside and one inside German shepherds—unless temps dip much below freezing. Then the outside two spend nights (and part of their days) inside. This winter has been quite confusing for them all. In warmer weather, the inside girl has her choice of three nice crates to choose from. When freezing temps arrive, I just go into our bedroom and say, “Sophie, get in your own bed.” She promptly moves. I know it is confusing for them; sometimes they don’t know whether they are coming or going.

Oklahoma gardeners can be just as confused; weather surely makes it hard for us to know when to plant.

I got half of my onions in the ground just before the last arctic blast; the rest will have to wait a few days. I have small cabbage plants (that a friend started for us) growing in trays in my hoop house, soon to be put into ground.

Brassicas, commonly known as Cole crops include broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower and Brussels sprouts, as well as several other vegetables. They are all cool season crops that can be grown successfully in home gardens if the right varieties are planted at the right time.

For most gardens, broccoli and cabbage are the easiest to grow. Broccoli is one that produces quickly and each plant can be harvested several times. Brussels sprouts and cauliflower are the hardest to grow of the Cole crops.

Cole crops do best growing in full sunlight. They prefer a sandy loam soil with lots of organic matter. The recommended soil pH for Cole crops is in the 6 to 6.5 range. If the soil needs amending for these crops, organic matter such as compost, leaves or grass clippings may be incorporated into the soil several weeks before planting. This allows time for the organic matter to decompose and release nutrients into the soil before planting.

It is important with any crop to have a soil test performed to determine pH and nutrient availability; allow enough time to amend the soil as needed prior to planting.

Broccoli, cauliflower and cabbage can be grown both in spring and fall gardens. Fall gardens are often more successful with these crops due to wet or cold weather in springtime. Delayed spring planting also exposes the plants to hot weather before they mature. Variety selection is very important. Brussels sprouts should be grown only as a fall crop for success. For variety selection see OSU fact sheet HLA-6032, available at county extension offices or online.

Most Cole crops need 18 to 24 inches between plants and 36 inches between rows. Broccoli spaced too close will have small heads and fewer side sprouts.

When planting transplants, be sure to acclimate the transplants to the cold of early spring or heat of early fall before planting. Broccoli and cauliflower can survive temperatures as low as 25 degrees F when properly conditioned. Brussels sprouts will survive 20 degrees F or lower if the temperature drops gradually. Plant at the same depth in the garden as the transplant was in the pot.

Monitor the crop closely throughout the season for insect and disease outbreaks. Common insects include aphids, Harlequin bug, cabbage looper and imported cabbage worm.

And remember, having a few insects or worms cooked in with these delicious, nutritionally dense foods only adds a little protein to your diet.

As always happy gardening.