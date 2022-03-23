Hort Q&A: Should I put a Tums in the hole when I plant tomatoes?

BY: Carla Smith Horticulture Educator, Pottawatomie County Extension Service

Myth Buster! Several have mentioned this method recently, but the science does not support this for healthy plant growth. Tums are 40% elemental calcium, but the source is calcium carbonate - with a pH of 9, serving as an antacid and also the same ingredient as garden lime. Tomatoes are going to grow best at a 6.5 to 6.8 pH. If calcium is needed, gypsum is calcium sulfate, and will not raise the pH. If you have very many plants, this would be much more cost effective as well. Most of our Oklahoma soils have sufficient calcium, but it is more of an availability issue. pH can affect calcium availability, as well as uneven watering. Save the antacids for medical use and try the tips below.

To minimize blossom end rot, avoid water stress by using infrequent, deep irrigation to keep the soil moist and avoid water stress at night. Use mulch to prevent wide fluctuations in soil moisture. Do not over-fertilize plants as higher nitrogen availability can decrease uptake of calcium. Avoid injuring roots during cultivation near plants and do not overwater, especially in heavy clay soils. Blossom end rot is usually an early season problem and becomes less prevalent as the growing season progresses.

As we get ready for garden season, rely on research-based information. Try searching online for information with sites including ext for extension or edu for education. Here is the link to our OSU Publications site, where you can search for many topics, including lots of information on gardening: https://extension.okstate.edu/fact-sheets/

For specific information on growing tomatoes for the home gardener: https://extension.okstate.edu/fact-sheets/growing-tomatoes-in-the-home-garden-2.html#:~:text=Tomatoes%20should%20be%20grown%20in,poor%20drainage%20promotes%20root%20loss.

For more information on tomato problems, including blossom end rot: https://extension.okstate.edu/fact-sheets/common-diseases-of-tomatoes-part-iii-non-infectious-diseases.html#physiological-leaf-roll

We have printed copies of these and many other fact sheets at our office, come by and visit at 14001 Acme Road, Shawnee, OK. Ask for Carla, if you have garden questions.