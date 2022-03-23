Oklahoma gardening: It's spring

Becky Emerson Carlberg

A year to the day of March last year, the Bradford pear tree on the east side burst into bloom. How consistent. I did not even have to see the bundles of dense white blooms or smell the vile scent of the Asian invasive because the hum of busy bees gave the tree away in the backyard. Many are European honey bees. I guess this may be the one benefit a Bradford pear provides; source of nectar and food for pollinators. The Bradfords disguise themselves as lovable giant white lollipops in the leafless winter scenery. Soon, the much smaller sand plums will begin to display their delicate white blossoms. The American elms are blooming. My three preach trees have fearlessly started to open their blossoms.

The apricots and chokecherry have joined in. The smarter redbuds are waiting a day or two.

This time of year I monitor the cherry blossom development at the Tidal Basin in Washington DC. Pinning down peak bloom time can be dicey. Right now the National Park Service thinks peak bloom will be between March 22 to the 25th. The cherries are judged by the stage of development. Green buds appeared March 3rd. The florets were visible March 7th. The extension of the florets was March 24th. The peduncle (stalk of the flower) elongation, puffy white and peak bloom stages have yet to occur. When late winter temperatures are warmer, the trees flower sooner. Cold weather sets them back. Same with the flowers. The intense floral masses may last one to two weeks, weather dependent. One year, the cherries burst into bloom one day, then a cold front with strong winds and rain pummeled the area later that night. Let’s just say the spectacular flowering cherries were reduced to their winter scaffolding for several days.

The Yoshino cherry trees were gifts from Japan. A few original trees still survive and are over 100 years old. The National Cherry Blossom Festival not only celebrates spring but the bond of friendship between the United States and Japan. Cherry blossoms are ephemeral, lasting but a short time. In Japan the cherry blossom represents how beautiful but fragile and short life is. Yes.

When you think about it, most blooms make brief appearances. Spring is on the way and flowers are signs of hope. Despite the threat of surprise frosts that pop up throughout March in Oklahoma it is amazing how many blooms actually stay attached to the trees….. because of the winds!

It is quite a challenge to be a tree in this area. Where trees are bulldozed down and scraped into large piles, the water flows away, carrying with it topsoil and organic matter. When the trees were still living and rooted, the soil was anchored and speed of runoff water reduced.

Follow me here. The same happens along road slopes when the trees are cut or removed. With little to hold the soil in place, the land erodes. The ditches that border the roads become wider; the edges of the asphalt tumble away with each rain. The running water fills with debris, soil and organic matter. It costs good money to maintain roadways and pasturelands. The trees do their part to keep the soil in place, be it in a field or next to pavement. Anyway, many of those trees such as the plums and redbuds add brilliant color to an otherwise drab early spring. I reserve comment on Bradford pears.