Spring Home: Spring cleaning in the yard, garden

Sonya McDaniel, FCS Educator/CED, Pottawatomie County OSU Extension Center

Well … The onions and potatoes are in the ground, but the rest of our place doesn’t look near ready for flower planting or gardening! If your place is anything like ours, the cold weather takes its toll on the organization and cleanliness of our yard and property. As the weather warms up (but before it is really time to fill in those spring/summer pots, flower beds or vegetable gardens) it’s a great time to get things back in order. Taking a day or two now can save you time and money later. Here are just a few things to think about:

Clean out and reorganize those sheds and outbuildings: Put all your tools back where they belong and out of the doorways where you tossed them after quick winter projects! Make sure to repair items, or make a list of things which need to be replaced this year.

Take stock of your pots and planters: This is one of my favorite things to do! Decide which pots or planters have served their purpose and need to be replaced. Really think about where you want to place your planters this season, and where you might like to add a little more “flare”. Be sure to make a list with the style, color and size you would like to have, and then look for those on sale throughout the early season.

Clean out your bird baths and feeders: After a long winter of use, and sometimes little care, other than a quick refill. It’s a good idea to clean out these items with a weak bleach and water solution. Let air dry completely before refilling. This also works for livestock troughs and tanks as well.

Clear out the old to make room for the new: Go around your yard and clean up any old foliage or leaves which have collected along your house foundation or fences. Cut back dead foliage in flowerbeds. Really survey your trees and trim back low lying or dead branches.

Spending a little time now can really make a difference later, making your job of putting in flower and vegetable gardens easier. While you are getting your outside ready for beautification, don’t forget to look for items on your house needing repair.