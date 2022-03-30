Hort Q&A: How do you Plant Bare-Root Plants?

Carla Smith Horticulture Educator, Pottawatomie County Extension Service

How do you Plant Bare-Root Plants?

Bare-root plants are plants not growing in a container and are packaged and sold with a moist material surrounding their roots to protect them until planting. Because there is less shipping material and weight, bare-root plants can be much cheaper than plants growing in containers or soil. Because bare-root plants are sold while dormant, there is less chance they will be damaged or stressed during shipping too.

Several species of trees, shrubs, and perennials are offered as bare-root plants. Bare-root plants can be purchased in winter and should be planted in February or March. Bare-root or packaged plants should be dormant (not showing new growth). The bare-root plant is often prepackaged in a colorful bag. Open the bag immediately and dampen the roots until planting. At planting remove all bags, strings, or wires.

Never leave roots exposed to air. Very fine root hairs, which are not visible to the naked eye, are responsible for moisture and nutrient uptake and are killed when exposed to dry air for even a very short period. Keep the roots damp and covered while preparing the planting hole to protect the fine root hairs.

Plants should be planted at the same depth at which they were growing in the container or field nursery. There is a texture and color change between the trunk or stem and the roots. The base of the plant should not be covered with more than about one inch of soil. Planting too deep is a major cause of plant failure, especially in poorly drained clay soil.

Holes for bare-root plants should be dug large enough to accommodate the roots without crowding or twisting. The hole should be no deeper than the original root depth and at least twice the spread of roots. Broken and badly damaged roots should be removed. A mound or cone may be made in the center of the hole to accommodate the spread of roots and allow the tree or shrub to rest at the proper depth while backfilling the hole.

Work the soil under and around the roots to remove air pockets. Gently firm the soil while filling until the hole is three-quarters full, and then fill the hole with water. This will settle soil around the roots. After the water has soaked in, finish filling the hole with soil and water again. If the soil around the plant settles, bring it back up to grade with additional soil.

For more: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rj5A2bPV71Y

This YouTube link is to last week’s Oklahoma Gardening segment, all tree topics, including the Oklahoma Forestry Seedling program, which lets you see how bare root trees are grown and harvested. March is a good time to plant trees in Oklahoma, and to celebrate Oklahoma’s Arbor Week ~ the last full week of March! National Abor Day is the last Friday of April, but March plantings give our trees time to grow roots before the heat of summer arrives. Some years they need all every advantage they can get!

We also have some great fact sheets on tree and shrub selection:

Deciduous Trees: https://extension.okstate.edu/fact-sheets/print-publications/hla/selecting-deciduous-trees-for-oklahoma-hla-6456.pdf

Evergreen Trees: https://extension.okstate.edu/fact-sheets/selecting-evergreen-trees.html

Shrubs for the Landscape: https://extension.okstate.edu/fact-sheets/selecting-shrubs-for-the-landscape.html