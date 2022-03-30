Shawnee gardening: Nature's classroom for children

Franci M. Fullerton, Master Gardener

What kid doesn’t love to play in the dirt? Kids love to get dirty because it’s a lot of fun! And while they're busy having fun, there are myriad opportunities to teach them about the wonders of creation and the joy of seeing things grow. I remember, as a child, dropping some flower seeds in a pot on our porch. With the impatience of a child, I thought they were never going to grow. Then one day, there were little green plants! A thrill of excitement hit me at that moment. I waited, watered and worried. I wanted to see those tiny plants grow up to look just like the beautiful flowers on the seed packet. And they did! It was quite exciting and so rewarding. That's when I learned the meaning of the old saying, “good things come to those who wait.” Patience–there’s a lesson from the garden! Everyone needs to learn it, and the garden is a good place to start.

My husband has often told me about his childhood neighbors who were avid gardeners. Even though they had no kids of their own, every kid in the neighborhood was over there…all the time. You see, they had a garden, and they taught the kids to help. They had a grape arbor and a cherry tree (and didn’t mind if the children helped themselves).

It was a different world back then — a more innocent time when neighbors knew one another, and adults shared life skills with children, like soap-making, preserving and gardening. Self reliance was important back then. Times may have changed, but the childhood connection with the earth and its bounty has never left my husband. There is a great need for a renaissance of self-reliance, It has never been more critical than it is today to teach our kids the skills to be self-reliant.

Toddlers and grade schoolers are usually eager to get involved. So with older kids, how do we compete with video games and all that distracts our kids from nature? How do we entice them to come join us in the garden? Simple — emphasize the fun and excitement that it is.

Buy some seeds that germinate quickly: Nasturtiums and sunflowers take only seven to ten days to germinate. Let them select some favorites of their own. Will they be enamored with a sunflower that reaches to the sky? Do they love tomatoes and salad? How about a juicy sweet mini melon? Older kids may like salsa, Encourage them to help decide what to grow. You can start seeds for sunflowers, lettuce and radishes and buy a tomato and pepper plant at the local nursery. Whatever you decide to do it's important to keep it small this first time out. You can grow big next year.

Now, help them plant those seeds in pots or a seed tray from the dollar store. When the seedlings get their second two leaves (true leaves) and get a little bigger then, it’ll be time to repot. When they've grown and leafed out more then it’s time to harden them with daily exposure outside, After this process they are ready to be carefully planted into their permanent home (container or inground). Kids love to help in this process.

Now is the time for them to learn to use the tools, to water, to use fertilizer, and to watch for pests. Your local extension office is an important tool to utilize as you learn to garden. They have free information sheets, answers to all your questions and lots of encouragement.

You can make a garden happen anywhere. If you live in an apartment, you can grow things in containers on a balcony. If you live in a house in town, you can buy a small kiddie pool to put on your patio and plant directly in there. I saw someone buy a bag of soil, put it in a shallow box, cut a rectangle out of the top to plant lettuce seeds. It wasn’t long before she was picking her own salad.

This is just the beginning of your child’s gardening adventure—a journey that can last a lifetime as you build memories, impart skills, and insert a part of yourself in the coming generation. Let’s grow!