Gardens of the Cross Timbers: Ready for the reindeer?

Becky Emerson Carlberg

I hope you didn’t forget to casually mention 5,000 to 6,000 feathers were removed from the turkey before it was baked and eaten on Thanksgiving Day. That should give everyone pause to be thankful they aren’t a turkey.

And now, the rest of the story. The First Thanksgiving. The reputed 1621 celebration to commemorate a good harvest is said to have stretched over several days between the English colonists who had left England, lived in Holland for twelve years, came back to England to board ships to America (four between 1620-1629) and the established native Wampanoag tribal members who had lived in the Massachusetts and Rhode Island area for centuries. Probably turkey, deer, pumpkin, berries, oysters and other native foods were eaten raw, roasted on a spit or boiled.

The Wampanoag befriended the vulnerable English. As more English colonists continued to arrive, English rule strengthened and native people were increasingly marginalized and subjugated. In 1675 the Wampanoag and other tribes, fearing they would lose all autonomy, rose up in arms in King Philip’s War. Metacomet (Philip) was killed, his head put on a spike and displayed for 25 years in Plymouth. To think the English colony would have failed had it not been for the help of the native Americans. Ironic.

Enjoy the post-Thanksgiving days. On their heels arrive December, the month of festivities, traditional foods, and Santa with his reindeer (Rangifer tarandus) except in North America where Santa’s sleigh team are Caribou (Rangifer tarandus caribou). The University of Alaska reports caribou and reindeer are the same species, but caribou is a separate subspecies. Reindeer are divided into two major groups: the tundra reindeer/caribou in six subspecies and woodland reindeer/caribou with 3 subspecies. Two caribou subspecies live in Alaska: the barren ground and woodland. They may travel more than 600 miles to their summer grazing lands. Some caribou migrate over 3,000 miles in a year. The name caribou comes from Mi’kmaq word “Xalibu” which means “one who paws.” The Mi’kmaq are First Nations people of the Northeastern Woodlands of eastern Canada and northeast Maine.

Reindeer and caribou eat lichens during the winter, a great food source. Remember your biology? Lichens grow as crusts, leaves or tiny branches on rocks, trees and even walls. They are complex multi-organism structures composed of either algae or cyanobacteria and a dominant fungal species. The algae have chloroplasts and can photosynthesize food for themselves and the fungi. The fungi give shape and protection. This symbiotic relationship assures survival in the harshest of environments (frozen tundra).

If Santa has hitched up European reindeer (Rangifer tarandus tarandus) to his sleigh, he’s good to go. European reindeer are in the tundra group. The sturdy European reindeer is small in stature. Both sexes have antlers, unlike other deer species, and are light brown in summer changing to grey-white in winter with white necks and bellies. They are enrobed in two layers of fur, an undercoat quite wooly and dense and a longer haired overcoat. The male has a thick mane of fur at the base of the neck. Does this mean Santa’s reindeer are all females? The girls should be careful, since the European reindeer conservation status is vulnerable (between near-threatened and endangered).

The November tumbling leaves and winds are driving the Orb Weaver spider crazy. She is steadfastly hanging in there on her web, spun between the sunporch and front porch, determined to keep going until we have a hard freeze. The leaves tangle in her silken threads, catching the wind and causing the web to vibrate in the wind. I watched her propel down on a white micro-cord to a leaf. After working for a few minutes, the leaf was released and blew away. Other leaves she secured tightly to her web to limit motion and returned back to the reinforced center of her web. She later freed those leaves.

What to do with the leaves on sidewalks, driveways, piled under trees and along fences and buildings. Make leaf mulch fertilizer by letting your lawnmower chop them into smaller bits to fall between the grass blades. Collect the leaves in a bag attached to the lawnmower and distribute the shredded leaves in flower beds, gardens and around trees. Dump leaves into a compost bin to turn into organic compost. Dig leaves directly into garden soil.

Make a Lasagna Garden. Begin with a raised bed structure of your choice. Place one layer of cardboard on the bottom to prevent weeds and conserve moisture. Lay small twigs and branches to a depth of four inches over the cardboard base (drainage). Add an eight inch deep a layer of leaves. Water. Add two inches of manure or compost and top with four inches of edible kitchen waste such as coffee grounds, veggies and fruit clippings. Cover with another eight inches of leaves. Pile enough layers to fill the raised bed. Water. Leave to break down through the winter. When time to plant in the spring, top with six inches of good rich soil.

Between November 6th and the 30th, Earth passes through the path of the Comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle. Fragments of the Leonid Meteor shower crash through our atmosphere and vaporize, producing streaks and bursts. The peak was early morning November 17th, but filmy clouds and the moon at 97% illumination played havoc with the stars and dark sky. The moon took full stage on Nov 19th. Not only was the ‘Beaver’ moon full at 2:57 am, the celestial body was blood orange as the Earth’s shadow crossed its face. Maximum coverage was at 3 am. The nearly total eclipse lasted over six hours, from 12 am to 6 am. The last time a partial eclipse was longer was Feb. 18th 1440. If you missed this record-breaking partial eclipse, just wait. The next long one will be Feb. 8th 2669!

Still have some leftover turkey? Make a sandwich and go watch football games. Better yet, Hallmark Christmas movies are now playing. Get your sweet on!

***

Becky Emerson Carlberg, graduate of Oklahoma State (Plant Pathology) is a teacher, artist, writer as well as certified Oklahoma Master Gardener and Master Naturalist. Contact her at Becscience@att.net.