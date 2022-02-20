Everyday Home Blog: Tackle the piles of paper in your home

Sonya McDaniel, Extension Educator, FCS/CED

Now is a great time to tackle those “paper piles”! I’m personally doing a major house declutter right now and have been noticing the incredible amounts of paper clutter we have built up over the years. This would include notebooks from college (I graduated with my Masters in 2004!), bank statements from 2002 and a plastic tote of artwork from my child’s daycare days (she’s in upper elementary now) …. And the list goes on.

Maybe it is the start of New Year with resolutions, or you are stuck inside from cold weather, or trying to fill your time before gardening season. What’s on your list? Losing weight? Exercising more? Clearing out the clutter? Getting in better financial shape?

According to the website tripsavvy.com, four of the top 10 New Year’s resolutions involve something to do with health, clutter and financial fitness, said Cindy Clampet, Oklahoma State University Cooperative Extension family resource management assistant specialist.

Clampet said one reason so many resolutions that are related to health, finances and organization fail is because people try to bite off more than they can chew.

“The trick to success in these areas is to start slowly and do just a little bit each day. In exercise or dieting to losing weight, saving money or getting out of debt, or organizing and clearing out your clutter, no step is too small to get started and it is never too late,” she said.

To get started, sort just one of your piles of paper. Sit down with that pile and go through each piece. You might put a small waste basket nearby, so you can throw away any junk mail. Immediately file anything that needs to be kept.

For a great resource to guide you in knowing what and how long to keep documents go to the www.extension.okstate.edu/fact-sheets/ and look for Fact Sheet T-4150 Getting Your Records in Order. Or stop by the Extension Office and pick one up.

Here is a short list to get you started:

Keep indefinitely - Birth certificates, Marriage records, Death certificates, Adoption papers, Military discharge, Citizenship and naturalization papers

Keep one year - Bank and/or credit union statements, Utility statements (good for calculating average monthly utility costs if you decide to sell your home), Credit card statements (even if they are accessible online), Other household get records, Homeowner or auto insurance policies until they expire and new policies are put into effect