Spring Home: Five simple tricks to lower summer electric bills

Sonya McDaniel, FCS Educator/CED, Pottawatomie County OSU Extension Center

Here are five simple tricks to help lower summer electric bills.

Replace air filters regularly. If you have a forced air system in your home, you need to keep up with changing filters. Most filters say they last for three months, however if you can hear a whistle coming from the filter before the three-month mark, it’s time to change it. Why? Because a dirty air filter can decrease the efficiency of your cooling system by two percent—meaning you’ll be using energy and not really achieving a cooler home.

Adjust the thermostat when you’re not around. If no one is home during the day, there’s no reason to keep your home cooled to 72 degrees. Research shows that if you raise the thermostat by seven to 10 degrees when you’re away from home—or lower it by that margin during the heating season—you’ll save 10 percent each year on heating and cooling costs. Using a programmable thermostat to ensure this temperature change occurs regularly could be a smart investment.

Close shades during the day. While you may be tempted to throw open your blinds on a sunny day and let the bright light in, you could be inadvertently heating your home in the process. When sun filters in through the windows, you get something called heat gain—the space gains heat from the sun. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, drawing the blinds or closing the shades can reduce heat gain in summer by up to 45 percent.

Seal air leaks. We think about winterizing our home during, well, winter by sealing air leaks and ensuring we have sufficient insulation. But those same tips apply to “summerizing” your home. A simply caulk gun from your favorite hardware store can help seal leaks around windows, which will lower your cooling costs in summer and heating costs in winter. According to the Energy Star site, sealing leaks in air ducts can improve your cooling system by 20 percent!

Use fans to cool a room. Air conditioning systems can use as much as 50 times more energy than ceiling fans do, which is why people advise those looking to cool a room and save money to choose a fan over the a/c. Ceiling fans use anywhere from 10 watts to 100 watts. Air conditioners, though, use 2,000 to 5,000 watts. So any fan you choose would be an energy-saver, too.

Source: Adapted from Parade.com