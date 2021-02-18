The Shawnee News-Star

Despite the winter weather this past week, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation has provided local conditions and observations for the Oklahoma Fishing Report.

NORTHEAST

Ft. Gibson: February 15. Elevation above normal, water 33. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Current weather conditions have contributed to a very difficult fishing experience at the lake. Most of the bays and shallower areas of the lake are frozen. The shorelines are icy and snowy. In many places a rim of ice extends too far from the solid ground for anglers to fish from shore. Accessing the open areas of the lake with a boat is also very difficult. In many places the water in front of the boat ramp is frozen. Only boaters with extensive experience in icy conditions should try to operate a vessel under these conditions. Also, anglers who are accustomed to fishing from local docks should use extreme caution. Dock walkways and access routes are mostly covered with ice. Attempting to fish in many cases could be treacherous and anglers should exercise extreme caution this week. Blue catfish slow on shad below the dam. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.

Greenleaf: February 14. Elevation normal, water 40s and stained. Due to cold temperatures, no fishing activity was observed. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Keystone: February 11. Elevation below normal, water 44. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. All fishing activities slow due to extreme cold weather. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois: February 13. Elevation above normal, water 43 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout slow on PowerBait below the dam. Water flow 3800 cfs around the clock at the time of report. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

Perry CCC: February 14. Elevation normal, water 30s and ice covered. As of 2/13/21 the lake has a layer of ice on it. DO NOT attempt to get out on the ice and fish. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Sooner: February 14. Elevation normal, water 30s and murky. Striped bass hybrids and saugeye slow on jigs in the discharge. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Webbers Falls: February 14. Elevation normal, water 40s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Due to the cold temperatures, no fishing activity was observed. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

SOUTHEAST

Arbuckle: February 13. Elevation 1 ft. below normal, water low 40s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. All fishing slow due to cold weather. Report submitted by Jack Melton.

Broken Bow: February 12. Elevation normal, water 49. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, jigs and spoons around brush structure and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and points. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: February 13. Elevation above normal, water 40 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth, spotted and striped bass good on crankbaits, jerk baits, small lures and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks and main lake. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs and stinkbait below the dam, along channels, creek channel, discharge, inlet and river mouth. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels, discharge and docks. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: February 12. Elevation above normal, water 49 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake and river channel. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: February 14. Elevation normal, water 38 and clear. Largemouth bass slow on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and plastic baits in the discharge, main lake and river channel. Striped bass hybrids and white bass slow on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in coves, discharge, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait and shrimp in coves, discharge and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

Lower Mountain Fork: February 12. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on jigs, plastic baits, PowerBait, tube jigs and worms below the dam, along creek channels and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: February 12. Elevation below normal, water 46. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and jigs in coves, along the dam and flats. Crappie and white bass slow on minnows along creek channels and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: February 12. Elevation above normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and spoons in coves and along creek channels. Crappie good on jigs, small lures and spoons around brush structure and creek channels. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and stinkbait along the river channel and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: February 12. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and small lures along creek channels, river channel, standing timber and tailwater. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, grubs, hotdogs, minnows, punch bait, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, along creek channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. White bass, bluegill and green sunfish good on hair jigs, jigs and small lures below the dam, around brush structure, creek channels and river channel. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: February 11. Elevation above normal, water 41. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, creek channels, points, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: February 12. Elevation normal, water 44. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Fishing has still been good this week. Striped bass good on flukes, live shad and sassy shad along channels, main lake and points. Striper have been caught on the western and northern part of the lake. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, live shad and sunfish along creek channels, main lake and river channel. Blue cats are being caught on juglines, rod-and-reel in the 30-40 ft. of water. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.

Wister: February 12. Elevation normal, water 40 and cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass slow. Blue catfish slow on shad and worms below the dam and main lake. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows below the dam. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.

SOUTHWEST

Ft. Cobb: February 14. Elevation below normal, water 40s and cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Channel catfish slow on cut bait along channels. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.

Waurika: February 15. Elevation above normal, water 40s and cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on cut bait and shad along channels and main lake. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait along creek channels. Crappie slow on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and rocks. The spillway is open with a release of 23 cfs as of 2/15/21. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.