The Shawnee News-Star

Oklahoma Fishing Report

CENTRAL

Arcadia: April 19. Elevation normal, water 59 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARCA.lakepage.html. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure, coves, dam, points, riprap, rocks and standing timber. Saugeye fair on crankbaits and minnows around points and riprap. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait and worms along channels, coves, dam and docks. Report submitted by Dylan King, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Draper: April 18. Elevation below normal, water 60s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/uv?site_no=07229445. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, points and riprap. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Chad Strang, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.

Hefner: April 17. Elevation normal, water 57 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07159550. Crappie slow on jigs and minnow around brush structure, coves, dam and docks. Largemouth bass slow on buzz baits and plastic baits around brush structure, shorelines and standing timber. Channel catfish good on cut bait along channels, docks and spillway. Report submitted by Tim Campbell, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Overholser: April 20. Elevation normal, water upper 50s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07240500. Striped bass hybrids and white bass excellent on crankbaits and grubs around docks, main lake and points. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows along shallows and shorelines. Blue catfish fair on sunfish in the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Thunderbird: April 18. Elevation above normal, water 61 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/THUN.lakepage.html. White bass slow on jigs and minnows along creek channels. Blue catfish good on cut bait in the main lake. Channel catfish fair on dough bait, hotdogs and stinkbait along creek channels and main lake. Report submitted by Zach Paulk, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.

Wes Watkins: April 19. Elevation normal, water 60 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv/?site_no=07241588&PARAmeter_cd=00065,00060. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, flukes, jigs and plastic baits around brush structure, shallows, standing timber and weed beds. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dylan King, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

NORTHEAST

Bell Cow: April 18. Elevation normal, water 62 and murky. Largemouth fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and standing timber. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows along the dam, docks and shorelines. Channel catfish slow worms around brush structure and shorelines. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.

Birch: April 18. Elevation above normal, water upper 50s to low 60s. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BIRC.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits in coves and around points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, coves, rocks and standing timber. Crappie started to move up then stalled out with the latest cooler weather. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Carl Blackwell: April 19. Elevation normal, water 58 and murky. Crappie and saugeye good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs along riprap, shorelines and crappie dock. Striped bass hybrids and white bass slow below the dam, discharge, main lake and shorelines. Crappie are being reported biting around 1 ft. deep. Fishing has been hit and miss day to day. Report submitted by Emily Long, game warden stationed in Payne County.

Chandler: April 18. Elevation normal, water 63 and murky. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows along the dam and docks. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and standing timber. Channel catfish slow on sunfish and worms along the dam, docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.

Copan: April 18. Elevation normal, water 60s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/CPLO2.current.html. Channel, blue and flathead catfish slow on live shad, shad and worms below the dam and along shorelines. Crappie slow on hair jigs, minnows, PowerBait, tube jigs and worms around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits and plastic baits in coves and around points. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Eucha: April 18. Elevation normal, water 59 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191285. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves, docks, points and standing timber. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and live bait below the dam, along channels, docks, main lake and shorelines. Crappie good on hair jigs and jigs below the dam, around brush structure, docks, shorelines and standing timber. White bass are running in the creeks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Ft. Gibson: April 19. Elevation above normal, water 60 with less than 1 ft. of visibility. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. White bass excellent on grubs, hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, live bait and spoons along the river channel, sandbar, spillway and tailwater. Largemouth bass good on jigs and plastic baits along shallows and standing timber. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam and along the river channel. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.

Grand: April 18. Elevation normal, water 59 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, points and shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait and live bait below the dam, along channels, docks, main lake and river channel. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and PowerBait below the dam, around brush structure, docks, shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Greenleaf: April 19. Elevation normal, water 59 and stained. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, main lake, shorelines and standing timber. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, shorelines and standing timber. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and worms in coves and along shorelines. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Hudson: April 20. Elevation normal, water 55 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUDS.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on plastic baits and spinnerbaits in coves and around rocks. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.

Hulah: April 18. Elevation normal, water 60s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HULA.lakepage.html. Channel, blue and flathead catfish fair on goldfish, live shad, shad and worms below the dam, along the river channel and shorelines. Crappie slow on hair jigs, minnows, PowerBait, tube jigs and worms around brush structure, coves, docks and shorelines. White bass slow on hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, spoons and tube jigs along the river channel and inlet creeks. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Kaw: April 19. Elevation normal, water upper 50s and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. White bass good on crankbaits, grubs, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, sassy shad and small lures below the dam. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on crawfish, cut bait, live bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms in the main lake and river channel. Paddlefish slow snagging below the dam. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs in creeks around structure. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.

Keystone: April 19. Elevation normal, water 56. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits along shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Catfish good on cut bait along channel and coves. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois: April 16. Elevation normal, water 49 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Water flow has been cycling. Best fishing is during periods of low or no flow, usually early morning or late evening. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam and Watts area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

Oologah: April 18. Elevation below normal, water muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/OOLO2.current.html. Crappie fair on jigs below the dam, around brush structure and creek channels. Blue catfish good on shad and shrimp below the dam. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and creek channels. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.

Skiatook: April 18. Elevation normal, water 50s and dirty. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/skia.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on live shad at 20-30 ft. in the main lake. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows at 5-10 ft. around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Sooner: April 18. Elevation normal, water 50s and murky. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait in the discharge and main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Tenkiller: April 18. Elevation normal, water 59-61 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, shorelines and standing timber. White bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jigs, small lures and spinnerbaits along creek channels, flats, river channel and river mouth. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits around brush structure, creek channels, points, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Webbers Falls: April 19. Elevation normal, water 60 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. White and striped bass good on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, lipless baits and minnows below the dam and along creek channels. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

NORTHWEST

Canton: April 16. Elevation above normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids and walleye fair on crankbaits and jigs below the dam. White bass fair on crankbaits and jigs along the river channel. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Baine County.

Ft. Supply: April 19. Elevation below normal. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FSUP.lakepage.html. Walleye and crappie slow on minnows, plastic baits and worms along the dam, discharge and main lake. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.

SOUTHEAST

Arbuckle: April 18. Elevation normal, water 61 and mostly clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. Bass good on Ned rigs, shaky head worms, bass jigs and Alabama rigs. Smallmouth bass good on swim baits. Crappie good around docks early morning and good in coves where they are spawning. White bass are on the flats up all three creek arms. Report submitted by Jack Melton.

Broken Bow: April 16. Elevation normal, water 66. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, shallows and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, points, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: April 16. Elevation above normal, water 55-60 with 5-inches of visibility. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth, spotted, striped and white bass good on Alabama rigs, buzz baits, jerk baits, spinnerbaits and worms around brush structure, docks and main lake. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, live bait, live shad and stinkbait below the dam, along the dam, discharge and main lake. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels, discharge, main lake and weed beds. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: April 16. Elevation above normal, water 63 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie excellent on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: April 18. Elevation normal, water 60 and clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, lipless baits and plastic baits in the main lake, river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in coves, discharge, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and worms in the discharge, inlet, riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

Lower Mountain Fork: April 16. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on nymphs, PowerBait, tube jigs and worms below the dam, along channels and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: April 16. Elevation below normal, water 62. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, flukes, jigs, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, coves, points, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Murray: April 20. Elevation normal, water 63 and clear. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on jerk baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, rocks and shallows. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver and cut bait in coves, creek channels, flats and sandbars. Report submitted by Jaylen Flynn, game warden stationed in Carter County.

Pine Creek: April 16. Elevation above normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on grubs, spinnerbaits and tube jigs along creek channels. Crappie good on jigs around brush structure. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait in the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: April 16. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, minnows, shad, sunfish and worms in coves, along creek channels, main lake, river mouth and tailwater. Largemouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, minnows, small lures and spinnerbaits around brush structure, main lake, shallows, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure, points, rocks, shallows and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: April 17. Elevation above normal, water 59. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, jerk baits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, rocks, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along channels, flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: April 18. Elevation below normal, water 59. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Fishing this week has been good. Striped bass good on live bait, live shad and shad in the main lake and around points. Striped bass fishing has been good. They have been catching them south of the railroad bridge in 20-30 ft. of water. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, punch bait and sunfish along channels, main lake and river channel. Blue cats are being caught in 25-35 ft. water on rod-and-reel and juglines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Crappie are biting on minnows and jigs in brush structure and around dock areas. They are biting better and better each day. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.

Wister: April 16. Elevation above normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, coves and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, along channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, small lures, spinnerbaits and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.

SOUTHWEST

Altus-Lugert: April 18. Elevation below normal, water 57 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ALTU.lakepage.html. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and rocks. Walleye fair on bill baits, crankbaits and jigs along the dam and rocks. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.

Ellsworth: April 18. Elevation above normal, water high 50s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07308990. Channel and blue catfish slow on chicken liver, punch bait and shad in the main lake and around points. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and rocks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.

Ft. Cobb: April 18. Elevation below normal, water 60s and cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. White bass good on jigs along creek channels. Crappie good on jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.

Lawtonka: April 18. Elevation above normal, water mid-50s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/LTKO2.current.html. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Saugeye slow on plastic baits and sassy shad in the main lake and around rocks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.

Tom Steed: April 19. Elevation below normal, water 58. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.sw. t-wc.usace.army.mil/TOMS.lakepage.html. White bass, striped bass hybrids and saugeye good trolling crankbaits around points and rocks. Crappie, white bass and saugeye fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and sassy shad at 5-10 ft. around brush structure, creek channels and rocks. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad along flats and main lake. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.

Waurika: April 19. Elevation normal, water 60 and cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. White bass and striped bass hybrids excellent on minnows, plastic baits and sassy shad along creek channels and the dam. Crappie good on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and rocks. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait and shad along channels, main lake and shorelines. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.