Oklahoma Fishing Report

Fishing Report for April 28, 2021

CENTRAL

Arcadia: April 26. Elevation normal, water 59 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARCA.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, punch bait and worms along channels, coves, dam and points. Saugeye fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and worms around docks, points, riprap and shallows. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and worms around brush structure, coves, dam, points, riprap, rocks and standing timber. Report submitted by Dylan King, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Draper: April 27. Elevation below normal, water stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/uv?site_no=07229445. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves, points, shallows and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks, points, riprap and shallows. Report submitted by Chad Strang, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.

Hefner: April 26. Elevation normal, water 58 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07159550. Largemouth bass good on buzz baits, in-line spinnerbaits and plastic baits around brush structure and shorelines. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows in coves, along the dam, docks and riprap. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, punch bait and worms along channels, dam and river channel. Report submitted by Tim Campbell, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Overholser: April 26. Elevation above normal, water low 60s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07240500. Striped bass hybrids and white bass excellent on flukes and white/chartreuse grubs along flats, main lake and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and worms in the discharge and main lake. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows along riprap and shallows. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Thunderbird: April 23. Elevation normal, water 59 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/THUN.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure, standing timber and weed beds. Channel and blue catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and worms along the dam and main lake. Report submitted by Zach Paulk, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.

Wes Watkins: April 26. Elevation above normal, water 62 and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv/?site_no=07241588&PARAmeter_cd=00065,00060. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure, shallows and standing timer. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and riprap. Report submitted by Mike France, game warden stationed in Pottawatomie County.

NORTHEAST

Bell Cow: April 25. Elevation normal, water 65 and murky. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures along riprap and standing timber. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and riprap. Channel catfish slow on worms around docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.

Birch: April 24. Elevation above normal, water low 60s. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BIRC.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and spinnerbaits in coves. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and in coves. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Carl Blackwell: April 26. Elevation above normal, water 61 and murky. Crappie, striped bass hybrids and saugeye fair on jigs, minnows, tube jigs, worms and ice jigs along shorelines, spillway and crappie dock. Fishing has been good and slow day to day due to changes in the weather. Storms mid-week will change the fishing success as well. Report submitted by Emily Long, game warden stationed in Payne County.

Chandler: April 25. Elevation normal, water 64 and murky. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around docks and shorelines. Channel catfish slow on minnows and worms along shorelines. Largemouth bass slow on plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and shorelines. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.

Copan: April 25. Elevation normal, water 60s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/CPLO2.current.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on goldfish, live bait, live shad, shad, sunfish and worms along riprap, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, PowerBait, small lures and tube jigs along coves, docks, shorelines and creeks. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Eucha: April 24. Elevation normal, water 60 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191285. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points and shorelines. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and live bait below the dam, around brush structure, channels and docks. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Ft. Gibson: April 26. Elevation above normal, water 62 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on jigs and spinnerbaits along shallows. Crappie good on hair jigs and minnows around brush structure. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam and river mouth. Spring is in full swing! Fishing is an open door of opportunities right now on Ft. Gibson Lake. Come enjoy the lake if you get a chance. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.

Grand: April 24. Elevation normal, water 60 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, points and shorelines. Blue catfish excellent on chicken liver, cut bait and live bait below the dam, along channels, docks, main lake and river channel. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and spoons around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Greenleaf: April 27. Elevation normal, water stained. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, coves and flats. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure, creek channels and points. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and shad in coves and along flats. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Hudson: April 27. Elevation normal, water 60 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUDS.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits in coves and around rocks. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait along channels and main lake. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.

Hulah: April 25. Elevation normal, water 60s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HULA.lakepage.html. White bass fair on in-line spinnerbaits, minnows, small lures, spoons and tube jigs along creek channels, inlet and tailwater. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, crawfish, goldfish, live shad, shad, sunfish and worms below the dam, along channels, riprap, river channel and shorelines. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, PowerBait and tube jigs around brush structure and shorelines. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Kaw: April 26. Elevation normal, water 60 and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. White bass and striped bass hybrids excellent on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, jigs, minnows, sassy shad, spinnerbaits, spoons and tube jigs below the dam and along creek channels. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, live bait, minnows and tube jigs below the dam, around brush structure, creek channels and riprap. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on crawfish, cut bait, goldfish, live bait, live shad, punch bait, shad, sunfish and worms in the main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.

Keystone: April 22. Elevation above normal, water 57. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Blue catfish good on cut bait along channels. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois: April 23. Elevation normal, water 49 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout good on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam and Watts area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

Oologah: April 25. Elevation 1 ft. below normal, water stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/OOLO2.current.html. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows along shallows and shorelines. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits and spinnerbaits along creek channels and shallows. Blue catfish good on shad below the dam. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.

Skiatook: April 25. Elevation above normal, water 60s and dirty. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/skia.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows at 20-30 ft. suspended off of brush. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on live shad at 25-35 ft. in the main lake and around points. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits in coves and along shorelines. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Sooner: April 25. Elevation normal, water 50s and murky. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure, coves, main lake and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids slow on live shad in the main lake. Saugeye slow on crankbaits and jigs in the main lake and along riprap. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Tenkiller: April 25. Elevation above normal, water 60 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Crappie excellent on grubs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and shallows. White bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and jigs along creek channels and river channel. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits and plastic baits around brush structure, docks, shallows, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Webbers Falls: April 27. Elevation normal, water 61 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. White and striped bass good on flukes, hair jigs, jigs and minnows below the dam and along creek channels. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad below the dam and along flats. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

NORTHWEST

Canton: April 24. Elevation above normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Striped bass hybrids fair on shad in the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.

Foss: April 26. Elevation 2 3/4 ft. below normal with gates closed, water lower 60s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids good on live bait. Catfish fair to good on juglines baited with cut bait. White bass slow. Walleye fair to good. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.

Ft. Supply: April 26. Elevation normal, water 64. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FSUP.lakepage.html. Walleye and crappie slow on live bait, minnows, plastic baits and worms below the dam, along the dam and main lake. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.

SOUTHEAST

Arbuckle: April 24. Elevation normal, water 63 and clear to stained in upper arms of the lake. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. Bass good on Ned rigs in California craw, crankbaits and shaky head worms in June bug color. Crappie fair around docks early morning and good around brush piles in the lake. White bass are scattered along creek channels in the upper arms of the lake. Report submitted by Jack Melton.

Blue River: April 27. Elevation normal, water 64 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Rainbow trout good on in-line spinnerbaits, PowerBait and spoons along the river channel and rocks. Channel catfish good on punch bait and stinkbait around brush structure and channels. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on jigs and plastic baits along channels, rocks and shorelines. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.

Broken Bow: April 23. Elevation dropping, water 69. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, shallows and shorelines. Crappie, smallmouth and spotted bass good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, shallows and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: April 23. Elevation normal, water 59 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth, spotted, striped and white bass fair on buzz baits, jerk baits, jigs, small lures and spinnerbaits along channels, docks, main lake and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, live bait, live shad, PowerBait and stinkbait below the dam, along channels, discharge, main lake and river mouth. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, live bait, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels, docks and main lake. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: April 23. Elevation normal, water 63 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along creek channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie excellent on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, shallows, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: April 25. Elevation normal, water 60 and clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, lipless baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits in the main lake, around points, river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in coves, discharge, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and cut bait in coves, inlet, riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

Lower Mountain Fork: April 23. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on midges and PowerBait along creek channels. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: April 23. Elevation below normal, water 63. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on flukes, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, shorelines and standing timber. White and spotted bass good on grubs and lipless baits along creek channels and river mouth. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Murray: April 27. Elevation normal, water 60 and clear. Smallmouth and largemouth bass slow on plastic baits in coves and along rocks. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Report submitted by Jaylen Flynn, game warden stationed in Carter County.

Pine Creek: April 23. Elevation above normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs and jigs in coves and along creek channels. Crappie excellent on jigs around brush structure. Channel catfish good on punch bait and stinkbait below the dam. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: April 24. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and white bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits and small lures around brush structure, coves, docks, points, rocks, shallows, tailwater and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, hotdogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth, spillway and tailwater. Crappie good on grubs, hair jigs, jigs and minnows below the dam, in coves, creek channels, rocks, shallows, standing timber, tailwater and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: April 24. Elevation above normal, water 66. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth , spotted and striped bass fair on buzz baits, jerk baits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, creek channels, points, riprap, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish in the main lake, around points, riprap and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, points, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: April 25. Elevation below normal, water 60. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Fishing this week has been very good. Striped bass good on cut bait and live shad along channels, main lake and points. Striper are being caught south of the railroad bridge on ledges near the river channel. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, punch bait and sunfish along channels, creek channels and main lake. Blue cats are biting in the 25-35 ft. of water range. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Crappie fishing has been getting better. The warmer days are just going to make it even better. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.

Wister: April 23. Elevation above normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, coves and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, shad, stinkbait and worms below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, small lures and tube jigs below the dam, around brush structure, channels, shorelines, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.

SOUTHWEST

Altus-Lugert: April 26. Elevation below normal, water 58 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ALTU.lakepage.html. Walleye, white bass and crappie good on crankbaits, jigs and minnows along the dam, docks and rocks. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and worms along channels and rocks. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.

Ellsworth: April 25. Elevation above normal, water 61 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07308990. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and rocks. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, punch bait and shad along creek channels and points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.

Ft. Cobb: April 25. Elevation below normal, water 60s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids fair on cut bait and jigs around points. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.

Lawtonka: April 25. Elevation above normal, water 60 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/LTKO2.current.html. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Saugeye fair on plastic baits and sassy shad in the main lake, around points and shorelines. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.

Tom Steed: April 27. Elevation below normal, water low 60s. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.sw. t-wc.usace.army.mil/TOMS.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows at 4-8 ft. around brush structure and rocks. White bass and saugeye good on crankbaits, jigs and minnows at 5-10 ft. in the main lake, around points and rocks. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.

Waurika: April 26. Elevation normal, water 60s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Crappie good on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and rocks. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait and shad along channels and main lake. White bass and striped bass hybrids excellent on sassy shad and small lures along creek channels. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.