Area fishing conditions

ODWC

Oklahoma Fishing Report: May 12

Conditions reported in our local area are as follows:

Wes Watkins: May 10. Elevation dropping, water 63-65 and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv/?site_no=07241588&PARAmeter_cd=00065,00060. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and standing timber. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, punch bait and shrimp along riprap and shorelines. Crappie slow on jigs around brush structure and riprap. Report submitted by Mike France, game warden stationed in Pottawatomie County.

Arcadia: May 10. Elevation below normal, water 62 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARCA.lakepage.html. Saugeye good on jigs, minnows and worms along flats, points, riprap and rocks. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, punch bait and stinkbait below the dam, along channels, coves, main lake and riprap. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure, docks, riprap and standing timber. Report submitted by Dylan King, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Draper: May 10. Elevation below normal, water stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/uv?site_no=07229445. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, shallows, shorelines and standing timber. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Chad Strang, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.

Hefner: May 5. Elevation normal, water 63 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07159550. Crappie and white bass good on hair jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, dam and docks. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, shad and worms along channels and main lake. Largemouth bass fair around brush structure, shallows and weed beds. Report submitted by Tim Campbell, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Overholser: May 11. Elevation normal, water mid-60s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07240500. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on crankbaits, flukes and jigs in the main lake and along shorelines. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and cut bait in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Thunderbird: May 11. Elevation rising, water 61 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/THUN.lakepage.html. Channel and blue catfish fair on cut bait and stinkbait below the dam, along channels and main lake. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Saugeye fair on jigs and minnows along flats and points. Report submitted by Zach Paulk, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.

Bell Cow: May 9. Elevation normal, water 68 and murky. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around docks. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, riprap and shorelines. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.

Chandler: May 9. Elevation normal, water 68 and stained. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around docks. Channel catfish fair on worms along shorelines. Largemouth bass slow on plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, rocks and shallows. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.

Konawa: May 9. Elevation normal, water 62. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs, lipless baits and plastic baits in the main lake, river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in coves, discharge, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and shrimp in coves, inlet, riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.