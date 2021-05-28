A look at Oklahoma fishing conditions

ODWC

Below are area highlights from the Oklahoma Fishing Report for May 26, 2021

CENTRAL

Arcadia: May 25. Elevation normal, water 66 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARCA.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, flukes, jerk baits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, riprap, rocks, shallows, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Saugeye good on hair jigs and jigs along the dam, flats, points and riprap. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, dam, docks, points, riprap and standing timber. Report submitted by Dylan King, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Draper: May 23. Elevation below normal, water stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/uv?site_no=07229445. Largemouth bass good on bill baits, flukes, lipless baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, shallows and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, points, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Chad Strang, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.

Hefner: May 23. Elevation above normal, water 70 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07159550. Channel catfish good on shad and worms in coves and around docks. Largemouth bass fair on spinnerbaits and spoons around brush structure and weed beds. Report submitted by Tim Campbell, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Overholser: May 25. Elevation normal, water low 70s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07240500. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and worms in the main lake, around points and riprap. Striped bass hybrids fair on flukes, jigs and sassy shad around points and shorelines. Bluegill good on crickets and worms along shallows. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.

Thunderbird: May 23. Elevation above normal, water 68 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/THUN.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on lipless baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and points. Blue and channel catfish good on live bait and worms along the dam and main lake. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Zach Paulk, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.

Wes Watkins: May 25. Elevation rising, water 65-67 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv/?site_no=07241588&PARAmeter_cd=00065,00060. Channel and blue catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, PowerBait and punch bait along riprap and weed beds. Crappie slow on jigs along riprap. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and points. Report submitted by Mike France, game warden stationed in Pottawatomie County.

NORTHEAST

Bell Cow: May 23. Elevation normal, water 71 and murky. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and shallows. Channel catfish good on live bait, minnows and worms around brush structure, docks and shallows. Flathead catfish fair on live bait and minnows around brush structure and shorelines. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.

Chandler: May 23. Elevation normal, water 72 and murky. Crappie good on minnows and worms along the dam, docks and shorelines. Channel catfish slow on minnows and worms along the dam and shorelines. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and shorelines. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.