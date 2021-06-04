Oklahoma Fishing Report

ODWC

CENTRAL

Arcadia: May 31. Elevation above normal, water 71 and stained. Saugeye good on jigs and worms along dam, points and riprap. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, lipless baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, riprap, rocks, shorelines and standing timber. Crappie fair jigs and minnows along the dam, docks, points, riprap and standing timber. Report submitted by Dylan King, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Draper: May 31. Elevation below normal, water stained. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Channel and blue catfish fair on stinkbait around points and riprap. Report submitted by Chad Strang, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.

Hefner: May 31. Elevation above normal, water 71 and clear. Largemouth and white bass good on buzz baits and crankbaits along shorelines and weed beds. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and worms along creek channels, dam and spillway. Walleye good on worms along flats and main lake. Report submitted by Tim Campbell, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Overholser: June 1. Elevation above normal, water low 70s and stained. Striped bass hybrids fair on crankbaits, crawfish and flukes around points and shorelines. Channel and blue catfish good on cut bait and worms below the dam and main lake. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows along riprap and shallows. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Thunderbird: May 30. Elevation rising, water 72 and stained. Saugeye fair on crankbaits and jigs in the main lake and points. Crappie excellent on jigs around brush structure and docks. Channel and blue catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, live bait and punch bait below the dam, discharge and main lake. Report submitted by Zach Paulk, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.

Wes Watkins: May 31. Elevation above normal, water 70-72 and stained. Channel and blue catfish good on chicken liver, shrimp and worms along riprap and shorelines. Largemouth bass slow on plastic baits and spinnerbaits along creek channels and standing timber. Report submitted by Mike France, game warden stationed in Pottawatomie County.

NORTHEAST

Bell Cow: June 1. Elevation above normal, water 70 and murky. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around docks and riprap. Channel catfish good on shrimp, sunfish and worms around brush structure and shorelines. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.

Birch: May 30. Elevation above normal, water 70s and murky. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure and points. Crappie fair on minnows around brush structure. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Carl Blackwell: May 31. Elevation above normal, water 66 and turbid. Fishing success is hit and miss with the changing weather and rain/sunny days. The lake will continue to be high with rains and water that is running across the spillway. Crappie, striped bass hybrids and saugeye fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, tube jigs and worms around docks, shorelines and crappie dock. Channel catfish slow on Alabama rigs, chicken liver, minnows, stinkbait and worms along channels, coves, sandbars, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Report submitted by Emily Long, game warden stationed in Payne County.

Chandler: June 1. Elevation above normal, water 72 and murky. Green sunfish excellent on jigs, small lures and worms along rocks, shallows, shorelines and weed beds. Flathead catfish slow on sunfish along the dam and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows along the dam and rocks. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.

Copan: May 30. Elevation above normal, water 60s and clearing. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on live bait, live shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, around points, riprap, river channel and shorelines. Crappie slow on hair jigs, minnows and tube jigs below the dam, around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Eucha: May 30. Elevation above normal, water 60s and clearing. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on live bait, live shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, around points, riprap, river channel and shorelines. Crappie slow on hair jigs, minnows and tube jigs below the dam, around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Ft. Gibson: May 31. Elevation above normal, water 72 and murky. Flooded conditions exist on the lake. Many boat ramps and other access locations are currently closed. Only boaters with above average familiarity of the lake should operate a vessel during these conditions. Bank fishermen are reporting successful outings in the high water conditions but that usually worsens as the waters begin to recede. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on goldfish, live shad, sunfish and worms in the main lake, shallows and shorelines. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits and topwater lures around brush structure, flats and main lake. Paddlefish slow snagging below the dam. Good luck! Take someone new fishing during our upcoming Free Fishing Days! Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.

Grand: May 29. Elevation above normal, water 67 and muddy. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, points and shorelines. White bass excellent on crankbaits, small lures and spoons around docks, main lake, points and shorelines. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Recent heavy rains have washed large amounts of debris into the main lake. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Greenleaf: June 1. Elevation above normal, water 69 and murky. Largemouth bass good on bill baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves, points and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, shallows and shorelines. Catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and shad in coves and shallows. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Hudson: May 30. Elevation above normal, water 69 and muddy. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and shorelines around brush structure and coves. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait below the dam, river channel and tailwater. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.

Hulah: May 30. Elevation above normal, water 60s and clearing. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on live bait, live shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, around points, riprap, river channel, rocks and shorelines. Crappie slow on hair jigs, minnows and tube jigs below the dam, around brush structure, docks and shorelines. White bass slow on in-line spinnerbaits, minnows, small lures, spoons and tube jigs along creek channels and shorelines. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Kaw: May 31. Elevation 5 1/2 ft. above normal, water upper 60s and muddy. Blue, channel and flathead catfish excellent on crawfish, cut bait, goldfish, live bait, live shad, minnows, punch bait, shad, shrimp, stinkbait, sunfish and worms along flats, inlet, main lake, river channel, river mouth and shorelines. White bass fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, minnows, sassy shad, small lures and trolling the main lake, points, riprap and tailwater. Crappie slow on grubs, hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs below the dam, main lake, riprap, rocks and standing timber. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.

Keystone: May 31. Elevation above normal, water 66. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits along shorelines. Striped bass hybrids, white and striped bass fair on sassy shad and spoons along channels. Blue catfish good on cut bait along channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois: May 28. Elevation above normal, water 60 and murky. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam and Watts area. Best times are during periods of low or no flow. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

Oologah: May 30. Elevation above normal, water stained. Crappie good on jigs and minnows along creek channels, shorelines and standing timber. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and creek channels. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.

Skiatook: May 31. Elevation above normal, water 70s and dirty. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on cut bait, live shad and shad at 20-35 ft. in the main lake. Channel and blue catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and worms along shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows at 5-10 ft. around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Sooner: May 31. Elevation normal, water upper 60s and murky. Largemouth bass slow on plastic baits in the main lake, rocks and weed beds. Blue catfish fair on cut bait in the discharge and main lake. Saugeye good on crankbaits and jigs in the main lake and around points. As of May 29th, the discharge temperature was 78 degrees. All walleye, sauger and saugeye less than 18 inches must be immediately released back to the water on Sooner Lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Spavinaw: May 30. Elevation normal, water 60s and murky. Largemouth and smallmouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits in coves and around points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad along flats and shallows. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.

Tenkiller: May 30. Elevation above normal, water 71 and murky. Largemouth and smallmouth bass excellent on crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, points, rocks and shallows. White bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and spinnerbaits in coves and creek channels. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed Cherokee County.

Webbers Falls: June 1. Elevation above normal, water 70 and muddy. Flathead and blue catfish good on crawfish, cut bait, live shad, shad and sunfish below the dam, main lake and shallows. Striped and white bass fair on hair jigs, jerk baits, live shad and sassy shad below the dam, along creek channels and river channel. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves, creek channels and shorelines. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

NORTHWEST

Canton: May 28. Elevation above normal, water 71 and clear. Striped bass hybrids and walleye good on crankbaits and sunfish in the main lake. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and shallows. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.

Foss: May 31. Elevation 2.64 ft. below normal with gates closed, water upper 60s and clear. Striped bass hybrids good on hard baits at 6-10 ft. Walleye good on live bait. Crappie fair to good around docks. Catfish fair to good on stinkbait. Smallmouth and largemouth bass fair. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.

Ft. Supply: May 31. Elevation above normal, water clear. Channel catfish fair on punch bait and worms in the main lake. Short walleye are biting everything in basin. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.

SOUTHEAST

Arbuckle: May 29. Elevation .72 ft. above normal, water 73 and stained. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, topwater lures, shaky head worms and Ned rigs in shallow water early on cloudy, rainy days and down to 22 ft. on sunny days. Smallmouth bass being caught on rattletraps in the shallows. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs; returning to summer brush piles and good around docks at first light in mornings. White bass are everywhere the shad are; back of coves, up on flats and down to 22 ft. Report submitted by Jack Melton.

Blue River: June 1. Elevation above normal, water 68 and muddy. Channel catfish excellent on chicken liver and dough bait along channels, rocks and shorelines. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass slow on crankbaits and spinnerbaits along creek channels, rocks and shallows. Rainbow trout slow on in-line spinnerbaits, PowerBait and spoons along channels, creek channels and rocks. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.

Broken Bow: May 28. Elevation rising, water 74. Largemouth bass slow on spinnerbaits around points. All public boat ramps are closed due to flooding. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: May 28. Elevation rising, water 64 and murky. Striped bass hybrids, largemouth, spotted, striped and white bass good on crankbaits, hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, jigs, small lures, spinnerbaits and tube jigs below the dam, around brush structure, discharge, docks and main lake. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, live shad, minnows, PowerBait and stinkbait below the dam, discharge, docks, main lake and river mouth. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, small lures and tube jigs below the dam, around brush structure, discharge, main lake and shorelines. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: May 28. Elevation above normal, water 69 and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: May 30. Elevation normal, water 67 and clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, lipless baits and plastic baits in the main lake, around points, river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in coves, discharge and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and shrimp in the inlet, along riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

Lower Mountain Fork: May 28. Elevation above normal, water murky. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait and tube jigs along rocks. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: May 28. Elevation 8 ft. above normal, water 72. Largemouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, flukes and spinnerbaits along creek channels, shorelines and standing timber. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, dough bait, punch bait and worms along creek channels, river mouth and rocky shoals. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Murray: June 1. Elevation above normal, water 73 and clear. Largemouth and smallmouth bass good on plastic baits around brush structure, points, riprap and rocks. Report submitted by Jaylen Flynn, game warden stationed in Carter County.

Pine Creek: May 28. Elevation rising, water murky. Largemouth bass slow on topwater lures along the river channel. All public boat ramps are closed due to rising water levels at all boat ramps on Pine Creek reservoir. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: May 28. Elevation normal, water murky. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and small lures around brush structure, channels, coves, creek channels, rocks, standing timber, tailwater and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, hotdogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits, small lures, spinnerbaits and spoons around brush structure, coves, points, rocks, shallows, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: May 28. Elevation above normal, water 75. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits below the dam, around points, shorelines and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along channels, flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: May 31. Elevation rising, water 73. Fishing this week is still good. Striped bass good on cut bait, live shad and sassy shad along channels, main lake and points. Striper are feeding very well on cut bait and live shad. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, punch bait and sunfish below the dam, along channels and main lake. Blue cats are biting below the Denison Dam on cut bait. They are also being caught on rod-and-reel in the main lake in 20-30 ft. of water. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Crappie are doing about the same, some days are better than others. PowerBait on jigs have been a pretty good way to catch them. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.

Wister: May 28. Elevation above normal, water cloudy. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and points. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, shad, stinkbait and worms below the dam, around brush structure, main lake and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, shorelines, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.

SOUTHWEST

Altus-Lugert: May 30. Elevation below normal, water 70 and clear. Channel catfish good on minnows, punch bait and stinkbait along flats and main lake. Walleye, white bass and crappie good on bill baits, crankbaits and jigs along the dam, main lake and rocks. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.

Ellsworth: May 30. Elevation above normal with three flood gates open 6 inches, water 70 and cloudy. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, punch bait and shad along flats, main lake and points. Saugeye fair on crankbaits and sassy shad in the main lake and around points. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.

Ft. Cobb: May 30. Elevation above normal, water 70s and cloudy. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.

Lawtonka: May 30. Elevation above normal, water 71 and clear. Saugeye slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.

Tom Steed: May 30. Elevation below normal, water 70. Blue and channel catfish good on stinkbait around points and rocks. White bass and striped bass hybrids fair trolling crankbaits in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.

Waurika: May 31. Elevation above normal, water 60s and stirred. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait in coves and along creek channels. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on cut bait and sassy shad along the dam and main lake. Reservoir is open with a release of 368 cfs as of Monday, May 31. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.