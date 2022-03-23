Game warden outlines new rules: One turkey allowed during Oklahoma's spring hunting season

Oklahoma's spring turkey hunting season is coming up soon, but Pottawatomie County Game Warden Mike France wants to make sure hunters are aware of the new bag limit — just one per person statewide.

France, who said the season begins April 16 and ends May 16, said hunters can bag only one bearded turkey per person this season, with that limit in effect across the state.

The change was prompted by decreasing turkey populations, he said, especially over the past three years.

Dangers from flooding rains, as well as predators like skunks and opossums, have taken a toll on turkey nests, he added.

France said by easing up hunting this year, wildlife officials hope the turkey population can rebound with a few good hatches. Turkeys are in breeding season right now, he said.

The Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission, in a special meeting last June, approved the significant changes for wild turkey hunting season dates and bag limits, which went into effect in the fall, with the spring restrictions including one tom, statewide.

The commission reported the rule changes were extremely difficult decisions, but noted that this gives the state a chance to improve its wild turkey population while still providing hunters with the most opportunities possible.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports the wild turkey (Meleagris gallopavo) is represented in Oklahoma by three subspecies: Eastern, Rio Grande, and Merriam's. Wild turkeys are large birds, with adult toms often weighing more than 20 pounds.

For more information, go to:

https://www.wildlifedepartment.com/hunting/species/turkey

https://www.eregulations.com/oklahoma/hunting/turkey-regulations/