I-40 ramps at SH-102 North/McLoud Rd. in Pottawatomie County close daily through Friday

Drivers can expect the following I-40 ramp closures at SH-102 North/McLoud Rd. (mm 176) near McLoud daily through Friday, June 19 for surface repairs.

The westbound I-40 on- and off-ramps at SH-102/McLoud Rd. will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Monday through Wednesday.

The eastbound I-40 on- and off-ramps at SH-102/McLoud Rd. will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Thursday and Friday.

Motorists must use an alternate route during these times, such as the I-40 ramps at SH-102 South or US-177/US-270.