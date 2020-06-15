Best of News-Star Preps virtual awards show is June 18

The countdown is on!

The Best of News-Star Preps virtual awards is 6 p.m. June 18.

The Shawnee News-Star's On-Demand Preps Awards shows will be featured at the top of the event website, www.news-star.com/preps starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 18.

The show can be watched there on desktop, tablet, mobile or other internet-ready devices with a web browser. Devices can be connected to TVs using HDMI connections or other video "casting" features available on the device used.

Awards will be announced as area high school students are named for Player of the Year in many sports, along with awards including Male and Female Athletes of the Year, Coach of the Year, the Courage Award and we'll recognize Athletes of the Week. This area's 16 Students of the Month will be honored and we'll announce the overall Student of the Year, who will win a new Jeep Renegade from Patriot Auto Group!

Be sure to tune in 6 p.m. JUNE 18. For more information and to preview some of the nominees, go to news-star.com/preps.