Tecumseh candidate filings continue

Several more people filed declarations of candidacy for various city seats on the Tecumseh city council on the second day of candidate filing Tuesday, June 16.

Those who filed include Ronelle Baker for Council Member Ward 2, Donald Bradley for Council Member Ward Three, Jeffery Brock for Council Member Ward Four, John R. Collier Council Member Ward Four and Linda Farris for Council Member Ward One, Dana R. Taylor for Council Member Ward One and Ryan Wiginton for Council Member Ward Three.

The candidate filing period concludes at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Pottawatomie County Election Board.

The primary election will be Aug. 25 and a runoff will be Nov. 3 if needed.

