David Nail Debuts at The Heart of Oklahoma Expo August 22, 2020

Spectra’s Heart of Oklahoma Expo Team is excited to welcome David Nail August 22, 2020 to the Conference Center.

(Shawnee, OK)—The Heart of Oklahoma Expo has officially confirmed David Nail in concert on August 22, 2020. Tickets are on sale NOW! General admission tickets begin at $23 including facility fee and can be purchased online at www.kickndirtentertainment.com or at the Heart of Oklahoma Expo business office. Additional fees may apply. VIP tables, tickets and Meet & Greets with David Nail will also be on sale at limited capacity.

“As we come back safely from the shut-downs and slow downs presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, I am excited the Expo can bring a breath of fresh air and honesty that is heard in David’s music,” states Erin Stevens, Heart of Oklahoma Expo General Manager.

Concert-goers can expect a more intimate concert experience in the Conference Center and hear crowd favorite hits like “Let it Rain,” “Whatever She’s Got,” and “Red Light.”

About David Nail:

David Nail is from Kennett, Missouri, and his candor cuts like a laser through star-making propriety, a ritual of predictable answers to predictable questions, recited by artists averse to the controversy that truths bring. He is respected up and down music row, even by critics. Nail has the ability to turn an “ordinary lyric and arrangement into a tour de force” marveled the late Chuck Dauphin. CMT commented that “Oh Mother” “has the kind of honestly that might take your breath away. Expect more of the unexpected from David Nail in the year(s) ahead.” In Nail’s own words, “My philosophy has always been, I just hope to have a good enough year that I can have a next year while staying as true to myself as I possibly can.”

Bypassing the album format, he plans to release four EP’s in 2020, the process he suggests conforms better to “[his] ADD.” Also, with the exception of “Forgiveness,” which he wrote with Donovan Woods, he’s working without collaborators. “The bad thing is that you don’t have that other person to throw ideas around with,” David Nail explains. “That’s the good thing too. If somebody else’s idea is better than mine and makes the song better, it detours away from where my story is going. Some of the songs might have been a little more commercial, a little less personal, with another write. But that’s not what I need now. I’m not scared to talk about or touch on anything, probably to a fault. Regardless of whose fault it is.” David Nail’s train has left the station, leaving behind any self-imposed restrictions. His journey is well underway, with no terminus in sight. Probably he’ll never reach that last stop; it’ll always be just ahead, out of reach. But on the way he will have taken us all on the ride of a lifetime.

About Heart of Oklahoma Expo Center

The Heart of Oklahoma Expo Center is only 40 minutes from the intersection of I-40 and I-35, the crossroads of America. The Expo Center is 52 acres of fairgrounds with an outdoor arena seating 7,500 and a 19,200 sq. ft. indoor arena seating 1,000. Our conference center, Otto Krausse building, Fred Humphrey Pavilion and Grandstands are ready to host your next event.

We'll work for you to show cattle, sell livestock, build a banquet, promote a product, entertain a crowd, judge a grand championship or find a new rodeo star. We make it our business to know your business and give it the arena/ facility it deserves. We are here to showcase the heart of your event!

About Spectra

Spectra is an industry leader in hosting and entertainment, partnering with clients to create memorable experiences for millions of visitors every year. Spectra’s unmatched blend of integrated services delivers incremental value for clients through several primary areas of expertise: Venue Management, Food Services & Hospitality, and Partnerships. Learn more at SpectraExperiences.com. Follow Spectra on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.