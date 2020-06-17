McLoud Blackberry Pageant entry deadline extended

Staff report

The Shawnee News-Star

A vital part of McLoud's annual Blackberry Festival, the Blackberry Pageant is open for registration.

The entry deadline has been extended to June 24.

Entry is free.

The Blackberry Queen (16 to 19 years old) will receive $500 after she successfully completes her reign.

Contestants must live in the McLoud School District and attend McLoud school. She must also maintain a minimum 3.0 GPA.

For more information, email officemanager@mcloudchamber.com.

For an application, visit McLoudChamber.com/2020-blackberry-festival-pageant.

The festival is set for July 10 and 11 at Veterans Memorial Park, 400 S. 6th Street, McLoud.