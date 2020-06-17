Tecumseh candidate filings finished, elections announced

The three-day period of people filing candidacy for various city seats on the Tecumseh city council came to a close Wednesday, June 17.

The primary elections will be Aug. 25 and a runoff will be Nov. 3 if needed.

Here's who will be running against one another in the primary elections: Linda Farris and Dana R. Taylor for Council Member Ward One; Ronelle Baker and Sharon L Stewart for Council Member Ward Two; Donald Bradley, Benjamin Waterman and Ryan Wiginton for Council Member Ward Three; and Jeffery Brock and John R. Collier for Council Member Ward Four.

Watch for updates.