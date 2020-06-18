A helpful guide about your online account on the new News-Star.com

The Shawnee News-Star

Recently, we reimagined our digital environment, bringing a new look to our mobile and desktop sites, as well as our mobile app. This redesign creates a more streamlined experience for you, including improvements to our subscriber experience.

More: Website redesign: New, faster news-star.com experience starts Monday

If you are a subscriber or registered user, here are some important things to know about your online account:

You may need to log in again the first time you visit our new website. If you do not remember your login credentials, you can easily reset your password by selecting “Forgot password?” on the Sign In page. To sign in, click “Sign In” in the black navigation bar.

If you do not remember your login credentials, you can easily reset your password by selecting “Forgot password?” on the Sign In page. To sign in, click “Sign In” in the black navigation bar. If you have a full access (home delivery) subscription, you can activate your online account by clicking “Sign In” in the black navigation bar, and selecting, “Activate account.” By activating your account, you can use your digital access which includes unlimited articles, the e-Edition, subscriber-only stories and newsletters, and manage your subscription online.

by clicking “Sign In” in the black navigation bar, and selecting, “Activate account.” By activating your account, you can use your digital access which includes unlimited articles, the e-Edition, subscriber-only stories and newsletters, and manage your subscription online. The e-Edition can be accessed through the black navigation bar at the top of each page. Subscribers, you will need to log in with your credentials to access the e-Edition.

Subscribers, you will need to log in with your credentials to access the e-Edition. You can easily manage your subscription online. Additional subscription services — including Manage Account, Newsletters, Pay Bill, Report Delivery Issues, Pause Delivery, and Help Center — can all be accessed by clicking on “Sign In” or your name (if logged in) in the black navigation bar.

Additional subscription services — including Manage Account, Newsletters, Pay Bill, Report Delivery Issues, Pause Delivery, and Help Center — can all be accessed by clicking on “Sign In” or your name (if logged in) in the black navigation bar. If you have our app, you may need to update it. If you don’t have automatic updates turned on, you will need to update our app in the app store on your phone or tablet to see and use the new experience.

Thank you, subscribers, for your continued support of journalism that matters. If you do not have a subscription, subscribe and get unlimited access to our new online experience and exclusive subscriber benefits.