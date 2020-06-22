Bethel Schools to purchase laptops, Chromebooks for students, teachers

In their regular scheduled meeting, Monday, June 22 the Pottawatomie County Commissioners approved Bethel Public Schools' request to purchase laptops and Chromebooks for students and teachers.

According to Superintendent Tod Harrison, the district wanted to purchase 93 laptops for all teachers and 250 Chromebooks for the students of Bethel High School.

District 2 Commissioner Randy Thomas said the county approved the purchase of the Chromebooks for $62,898 and the purchase of the laptops for $33, 720.

Harrison said the money for the electronics is being paid for using the district's TIPS contract.

The superintendent said once the purchase order is approved by the county the district will get the Chromebooks and laptops as soon as possible.