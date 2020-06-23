Shawnee to celebrate 4th of July

Shawnee community members can enjoy a Fourth of July celebration with a parade for children the morning of the holiday and with a celebration commemorating the 70th anniversary of South Korea Independence.

The children's’ parade will begin in the morning at 9:30 a.m. and will be from Tenth Street and Union Street.

It will start in the First Baptist Church parking lot and people will walk two blocks to the Veterans Memorial Park on Broadway.

There will then be a celebration honoring the 70th Anniversary of South Korea Independence. Korean Veterans will be recognized with a coin memento. A relative will be able to receive the coin if a veteran is unable to attend the celebration or they have deceased.

The children will receive a hot dog, chips, drinks and an American Flag. In addition, children 14 and under will receive a swim pass.

Safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be put in place and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be followed.